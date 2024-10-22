OKX to Spotlight Onchain Innovation as Special Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai

OKX MENA General Manager Rifad Mahasneh will participate in a panel discussion titled "Web3 Emirates Today: Startup Hub and High-Competitive Reality" on October 22

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global cryptocurrency exchange and onchain technology company, today announced that it is a Special Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2024, a crypto- and Web3-focused forum to be held in Dubai's Festival Arena from October 22-23.

In addition to the sponsorship, OKX MENA General Manager Rifad Mahasneh will participate in a panel discussion titled "Web3 Emirates Today: Startup Hub and High-Competitive Reality" on day one of the conference. The panel, scheduled from 10:25 to 10:50 (UTC+4), will feature industry leaders including Dubai Blockchain Center CEO Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, Animoca Brands Founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu and Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center CEO Abdulla Al Dhaheri. The panel will be moderated by Forbes Contributor and crypto lawyer Irina Heaver.

Event attendees and potential partners who visit OKX's booth (A14) will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from the OKX team. Those who mint an NFT via the OKX Wallet will also have the opportunity to receive exclusive OKX-branded swag, including tote bags and t-shirts.

OKX MENA General Manager Rifad Mahasneh said: "Our participation as a Special Sponsor at Blockchain Life 2024 underscores our commitment to the UAE's growing crypto and Web3 ecosystem. With our exchange having just gone live in the UAE, we are excited to continue engaging with industry leaders and innovators, showcasing our latest onchain innovations and contributing to the dialogue shaping the future of finance in the region."

This sponsorship follows OKX's recent milestone in the region: as of October 10, 2024, OKX is operationally live and licensed in the UAE. With the announcement, the firm became the first global crypto company in the UAE to offer AED banking rails for its retail and institutional customers.

Blockchain Life 2024 is set to attract over 10,000 participants from 120 countries, bringing together key players from across the crypto ecosystem. Representatives from crypto funds, government officials, miners, developers, and startups will convene to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies and the onchain space. This prestigious event offers attendees a unique opportunity to network, collaborate and explore cutting-edge innovations shaping the industry.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful. We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world.

Today, OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

