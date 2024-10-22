KOLZ Unleashes the Future of Influencer Engagement with AI-Powered Replicas

KOLZ enables one-to-one interactions between subscribers and the knowledge possessed by the leaders in Web3, increasing engagement, education, and growth opportunities.

New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOLZ, a cutting-edge Web3 platform powered by Sensay’s advanced AI technology, is set to transform the world of influencer engagement by enabling influencers to create their own personal AI replicas. This revolutionary platform not only empowers Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to scale their influence but also unlocks unprecedented monetization and engagement opportunities for influencers and their audiences

.

The Token Generation Event (TGE) is set for November 26, 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the launch of $KOLZ and the platform’s exciting journey into Web3.

The Future of Influence is Here

KOLZ is not just another influencer platform; it’s the future of community interaction. By offering personal AI-powered digital replicas, KOLZ enables influencers to engage with their communities 24/7, providing exclusive content, deeper engagement, and new revenue streams.

Key Features of KOLZ:

AI Digital Replicas : Influencers can deploy AI replicas to scale their interactions, offering personal experiences to their audience.

: Influencers can deploy AI replicas to scale their interactions, offering personal experiences to their audience. Revenue Opportunities : From subscriptions to affiliate marketing, influencers can unlock new ways to generate revenue.

: From subscriptions to affiliate marketing, influencers can unlock new ways to generate revenue. Exclusive Content : Engage your audience with premium, exclusive content on KOLZ.CHAT.

: Engage your audience with premium, exclusive content on KOLZ.CHAT. Affiliate Integration: Increase earnings through referral programs, rewarding KOLs for driving platform growth.

Why KOLZ is a Game-Changer

Maximum Engagement : AI replicas ensure influencers stay connected with their community around the clock.

: AI replicas ensure influencers stay connected with their community around the clock. Increased Reach & Time Efficiency : Save time while expanding your audience, effortlessly.

: Save time while expanding your audience, effortlessly. New Revenue Streams: Explore innovative ways to monetize influence, and boost earnings like never before.

$KOLZ Token and upcoming TGE

$KOLZ Token is at the heart of the platform’s ecosystem. Early adopters and participants in the TGE will have a unique opportunity to be part of the project’s growth, with 50% discounts on subscriptions for payments made with KOLZ tokens.

Why You Should Get Involved

KOLZ is backed by Sensay, a leader in AI and Web3 technology. The project has undergone extensive security audits by Hacken and Hashlock, ensuring a secure and transparent platform for users. With a fully KYC-verified and doxxed team, KOLZ is built on trust and a proven track record of successful token launches.

By becoming an early adopter, KOLs receive exclusive access to beta features, ownership in platform growth, and enhanced visibility. Community members can earn $KOLZ through engaging with AI replicas, participating in cross-promotions, and contributing to community initiatives.

KOLZ has already attracted top influencers in the crypto and Web3 space, who will leverage the platform’s AI-powered digital replicas to scale their engagement and unlock new revenue streams. The following KOLs are confirmed to be part of KOLZ’s groundbreaking journey:

Mando CT : A renowned name in the crypto community, providing insights and strategies on maximizing crypto opportunities.

: A renowned name in the crypto community, providing insights and strategies on maximizing crypto opportunities. Evan Luthra : A prominent entrepreneur and investor in Web3, blockchain, and tech startups.

: A prominent entrepreneur and investor in Web3, blockchain, and tech startups. The Crypto Lord : A leading voice in the cryptocurrency space, known for breaking down complex crypto trends.

: A leading voice in the cryptocurrency space, known for breaking down complex crypto trends. Kong Trading : A well-known trader and influencer who shares expert trading insights and strategies with his community.

: A well-known trader and influencer who shares expert trading insights and strategies with his community. Samurai Crypto Club : A crypto enthusiast building a strong following around insights into the latest crypto projects and developments.

: A crypto enthusiast building a strong following around insights into the latest crypto projects and developments. Vass: A Web3 advocate and crypto influencer offering deep dives into market analysis and blockchain technology.

These KOLs will be among the first to benefit from KOLZ’s AI-driven platform, delivering exclusive content and experiences to their audiences like never before.

About KOLZ

KOLZ.CHAT is a next-generation Web3 platform designed to revolutionize influencer-audience interactions by utilizing personalized AI replicas, offering influencers new ways to scale their reach, save time, and maximize revenue streams.

Join the KOLZ Revolution!

Don’t miss out on the next big thing in Web3. Follow their social channels, join the presale, and be a part of KOLZ’s groundbreaking journey.

Additional Information:

TGE Date: November 26, 2024

Presale Opportunities: Be an early participant and secure your stake in the KOLZ ecosystem.

CEX Listings: Following the TGE, $KOLZ will be listed on top-tier centralized exchanges, with more exciting developments to follow.





Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.

Rebecca Forsyth contact (AT) kolz.chat

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.