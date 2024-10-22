Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2024 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2030, Claims AMR

The global aerospace 3D printing market is projected to reach $6.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global aerospace 3D printing market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global aerospace 3D printing industry was estimated at $1.38 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $6.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.3D printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing, is a process of creating a layer-by-layer three-dimensional object using computer-aided design (CAD) models. Unlike conventional manufacturing techniques, the 3D printing process generates less waste and higher accuracy components. The 3D printing technology was primarily used for rapid prototyping and concept generation, however, with advancements in material technology, the process has proliferated its scope of operations to manufacturing complex components.The design freedom gained by engineers to print a complex component in one piece with the possibility to replace several small joints and machined parts has generated unprecedented business opportunities within the aerospace vertical. The ability to print parts in small volumes as and when needed without incurring any additional capital expense due to lower volume notably impacts the supply chain dynamics of the market. Operations such as replacing a small damaged or outdated component while keeping the system intact will soon become a common practice in coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (358 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16181 Key Features of the Aerospace 3D Printing Market Materials Used: Metals (such as titanium, aluminum alloys), polymers, and composites.Applications:Aircraft parts and components (engine components, air ducts, brackets).Spacecraft parts.UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) manufacturing.Benefits:Weight reduction, leading to better fuel efficiency.Shorter production cycles.Lower manufacturing costs for custom, low-volume components.Enhanced design freedom and complexity.Challenges:Certification and standardization issues.High initial investment in 3D printing equipment.Material limitations in terms of mechanical properties.Major Players in the Aerospace 3D Printing Market:Stratasys Ltd.3D Systems CorporationMaterialise NVGeneral Electric (GE Additive)EOS GmbHRenishaw PLCSLM Solutions Group AGExOneMarket Growth Drivers:Increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft.Adoption of 3D printing for rapid prototyping and production in space exploration.Rising investment in new aerospace technologies, including electric aircraft and supersonic jets.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16181 North America held the major share in 2020-Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global aerospace 3D printing market. Developing market with the established industry players boosts the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.5% throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for aircrafts over the coming years and aggressive government initiatives to establish indigenous capabilities drive the market growth.The binder jetting segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on printing technology, the binder jetting segment held the major share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global aerospace 3D printing market. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, owing to its vast scope of application in the aviation and space industry.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-protective-gear-and-armor-market-A12375 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-baggage-handling-system-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.