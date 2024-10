Bus HVAC Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 6.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 1.83 billion by 2031

Bus HVAC Market

By vehicle type, the intercity buses segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐‡๐•๐€๐‚ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ was valued at $0.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as growth in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles, development of Intelligent Transport System and increase in demand for electric buses, accelerate the growth of the global bus HVAC market. However, high installation and maintenance cost hamper the growth of the bus HVAC market. Conversely, development of eco-friendly refrigerants, increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations, and augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global bus HVAC market. Moreover, fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive HVAC systems and adverse effect of HVAC systems on vehicle performance and power output are the challenging factors for the growth of the global bus HVAC market. Presently, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The rise in adoption of HVAC systems by transportation companies to augment customer experience is set to propel the growth of the bus HVAC market. HVAC systems are increasingly being used to provide safe and comfortable cabin experience for the drivers. In addition, bus operators are upgrading their vehicles due to increased demand for luxury and safety automotive technologies across the world. The automatic HVAC systems are the most preferred HVAC system type by bus owner and the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable rate, owing to regulations and laws being implemented by governments across the world to increase vehicle safety.By input, the bus HVAC market size is segmented as engine-powered HVAC and electric-powered HVAC. In 2020, the engine-powered HVAC segment dominated the input segment, owing to low cost and simple installation procedure of the engine powered HVAC systems. The adoption of electric drivetrain by bus manufacturers and the development of high-capacity energy storage solutions provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the electric-powered HVAC systems during the forecast period. COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge. Lockdown measures have helped to contain the spread of coronavirus, but exacted an immense economic toll. On the business side, the automotive sector is one of the considerably hit sectors. Following the pattern witnessed in countries where COVID-19 spread earlier, lockdown measures and other restrictions have impacted the automotive sector considerably. Furthermore, coronavirus has introduced unexpected challenges within the automotive sector. Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply-chain as several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations. However, with the relaxation of lockdown measures and the consequent opening of markets across the world, the demand for bus HVAC is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future. ๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐จ, ๐Œ๐€๐‡๐‹๐„ ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡, ๐™๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ณ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ ๐†๐ฎ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐'๐ข๐๐ฐ๐š๐ฅ ๐'๐ž๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ฏ๐ญ. ๐‹๐ญ๐, ๐'๐"๐"๐'๐€๐Š ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐„๐›๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ฉรค๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡ & ๐‚๐จ. ๐Š๐†, ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐œ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐'๐€, ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐–๐ž๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ, ๐Š๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ค๐ญ๐š ๐€๐†, ๐'๐ฎ๐›๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐'๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ง ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‡๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐"๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ž ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ฅ๐œ, ๐‚๐จ๐š๐œ๐ก๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‹๐ญ๐ ๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐' ๐Ž๐ ๐"๐‡๐„ ๐'๐"๐"๐ƒ๐˜ By vehicle type, the intercity buses segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period. By type, the automatic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By sales channel, the Original Equipment Manufacturers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By input, the electric powered HVAC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. HVAC manufacturers are concentrating on developing fuel-efficient HVAC systems for commercial vehicles. The bus HVAC system market is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to growth in population along with increase in globalization and rise in purchasing power & vehicle production over the globe. Companies in the HVAC industry are adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative feature offerings. The bus HVAC system market is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to growth in population along with increase in globalization and rise in purchasing power & vehicle production over the globe. Companies in the HVAC industry are adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative feature offerings. For instance, in March 2021, Lumax Industries announced plans to localize the Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning panel (HVAC) product line in India for OEMs.

