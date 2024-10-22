Bus HVAC Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 6.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 1.83 billion by 2031

Bus HVAC Market

By vehicle type, the intercity buses segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐁𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $0.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as growth in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles, development of Intelligent Transport System and increase in demand for electric buses, accelerate the growth of the global bus HVAC market. However, high installation and maintenance cost hamper the growth of the bus HVAC market. Conversely, development of eco-friendly refrigerants, increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations, and augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global bus HVAC market. Moreover, fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive HVAC systems and adverse effect of HVAC systems on vehicle performance and power output are the challenging factors for the growth of the global bus HVAC market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 𝟑𝟒𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08907 Presently, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The rise in adoption of HVAC systems by transportation companies to augment customer experience is set to propel the growth of the bus HVAC market. HVAC systems are increasingly being used to provide safe and comfortable cabin experience for the drivers. In addition, bus operators are upgrading their vehicles due to increased demand for luxury and safety automotive technologies across the world. The automatic HVAC systems are the most preferred HVAC system type by bus owner and the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable rate, owing to regulations and laws being implemented by governments across the world to increase vehicle safety.By input, the bus HVAC market size is segmented as engine-powered HVAC and electric-powered HVAC. In 2020, the engine-powered HVAC segment dominated the input segment, owing to low cost and simple installation procedure of the engine powered HVAC systems. The adoption of electric drivetrain by bus manufacturers and the development of high-capacity energy storage solutions provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the electric-powered HVAC systems during the forecast period.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bus-hvac-market/purchase-options COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge. Lockdown measures have helped to contain the spread of coronavirus, but exacted an immense economic toll. On the business side, the automotive sector is one of the considerably hit sectors. Following the pattern witnessed in countries where COVID-19 spread earlier, lockdown measures and other restrictions have impacted the automotive sector considerably. Furthermore, coronavirus has introduced unexpected challenges within the automotive sector. Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply-chain as several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations. However, with the relaxation of lockdown measures and the consequent opening of markets across the world, the demand for bus HVAC is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨, 𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐋𝐄 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐙𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐳𝐡𝐨𝐮 𝐆𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐔𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐊 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩ä𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐞 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐀, 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐤𝐭𝐚 𝐀𝐆, 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐜, 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐭𝐝𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08907 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By vehicle type, the intercity buses segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By type, the automatic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the Original Equipment Manufacturers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By input, the electric powered HVAC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08907 HVAC manufacturers are concentrating on developing fuel-efficient HVAC systems for commercial vehicles. The bus HVAC system market is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to growth in population along with increase in globalization and rise in purchasing power & vehicle production over the globe. Companies in the HVAC industry are adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative feature offerings. For instance, in March 2021, Lumax Industries announced plans to localize the Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning panel (HVAC) product line in India for OEMs.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Motorcycle Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/motorcycle-market-A31857 Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market-A11526 Solar Charging Station Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-charging-station-market-A47399 Autonomous Vehicle Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-vehicle-market

