McCullough review deadline extended

The independent review is considering conduct by the Police Service of Northern Ireland arising from concerns raised in relation to the surveillance of journalists, lawyers and other groups.

Angus McCullough KC has been appointed to conduct the review and the NUJ is encouraging members to respond to the Call for Evidence closing at 5pm on 1 November. Responses will be treated confidentially, and you will not be identified publicly or to the PSNI.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"This review is an important opportunity for journalists and lawyers that may have been subject to unlawful surveillance within the timeframe covered to have their case examined. 

"The NUJ is welcoming the review, while recognising that it is but one step in addressing the grave concerns of members at the manner in which the PSNI had dealt with journalists." 

To find out more about the McCullough Review and how to make a relevant submission, visit: https://www.mcculloughreview.org/

Read the terms of reference.

