Industrial Floor Coating Market to Reach $9.48 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in industrialization across the globe, growth in the food & beverage, manufacturing, and chemical industries, and surge in necessity in industrial facilities have boosted the growth of the global industrial floor coating market . However, lack of skilled workforce and awareness for selection of material hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in FDI inflows and favorable government policies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.As per the report, the global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9303 The epoxy segment held the largest shareBy resin type, the epoxy segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial floor coating market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption in the food & beverage, chemical, and food storage warehouse industries for its features including high adhesion, durability, and impact resistance. The report includes analysis of segments such as polyaspartic, polyurethane, anhydrite, and others.The food and beverages segment dominated the marketBy end-user industry, the food and beverage segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global industrial floor coating market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand in food & beverage industry for its ability withstand harsh service conditions including extreme temperature fluctuations and frequent high-pressure hosing. The report includes analysis of segments such as chemical, healthcare, transportation and aviation, and others.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and rise in demand from aerospace and electronics industry. The report includes analysis of global industrial floor coating market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Request For Customization with This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9303 Major market players -BASF SECornerstone FlooringCipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.Fosroc, Inc.Don Construction Products Ltd.RPM International Inc.MAPEI S.p.A.Twintec Group LimitedSika AGVIACOR Polymer GmbHKey Segments:By RESIN TYPE -EpoxyPolyasparticPolyurethaneOthersBy FLOORING MATERIAL -ConcreteMortarTerrazzoBy COMPONENT -One componentTwo componentThree componentsOthersInterested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9303 Key Benefits For Stakeholders:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial floor coating market trends and dynamics.In-depth industrial floor coating market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2020 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the industrial floor coating market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global industrial floor coating market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key players within industrial floor coating market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industrial floor coating industry.Read More Related Reports:

