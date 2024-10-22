S6E4 – How Could We? Equip young leaders to shape climate negotiations?

In this special episode, recorded during Climate Week NYC, we sit down with Veena Balakrishnan, Co-Founder of the Youth Negotiators Academy. Her organisation aims to equip young people with the tools and skills needed to actively engage in climate negotiations and ensure that their voices and ambitions are integrated into global climate discussions.

We discuss how young leaders can prepare to participate meaningfully in complex negotiation processes, becoming the next generation of informed and proactive climate advocates. Veena shares insights on building youth capacity for leadership and offers examples of how empowering young negotiators can accelerate climate action worldwide.

We also explore the challenges of ensuring diverse youth participation and the importance of creating inclusive spaces where marginalised voices are heard and respected in decision-making processes.

This episode was presented and produced by Anne-Sophie Garrigou.