Color Symphony by Ho Wang Owen Lam and Pui Sze Kong Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Vibrant Pavilion Design Reflects Hong Kong's Dynamic Energy and Inspires Hope

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Color Symphony by Ho Wang Owen Lam and Pui Sze Kong as the Bronze Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the winning design, highlighting its significance within the interior design industry.Color Symphony's vibrant pavilion design resonates with the dynamic energy of Hong Kong, offering a joyful and inviting space for the public to gather, rest, and play. By incorporating layers of colorful acrylic panels that reflect sunlight and create a symphony of colors on the ground, the design responds to the community's need for a positive and uplifting experience, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.The pavilion's strategic arrangement of acrylic panels creates an open and accessible environment that encourages public engagement. The interplay of light, color, and shadow results in a captivating visual experience that symbolizes hope, positivity, and the resilience of Hong Kong's spirit. Color Symphony stands out for its innovative use of materials, masterful color scheme, and ability to transform a public space into a vibrant and inclusive gathering place.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Afloat Studio's commitment to design excellence and their ability to create meaningful spaces that resonate with the community. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the studio to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, exploring new ways to enhance public spaces, and contribute to the well-being of society through their innovative and impactful designs.Team MembersColor Symphony was designed by Ho Wang Owen Lam and Pui Sze Kong, the co-founders of Afloat Studio. Their expertise in architecture and interior design, combined with their dedication to exploring the ambiguous spatial quality of "in-between" spaces, has been instrumental in the creation of this award-winning pavilion.Interested parties may learn more about Color Symphony and its designers at:About Ho Wang Owen Lam and Pui Sze KongHo Wang Owen Lam and Pui Sze Kong are the co-founders of Afloat Studio, an architectural and interior design practice based in Hong Kong. Both holding master's degrees in architecture from the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong respectively, they are registered architects and members of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects. Their studio focuses on exploring the ambiguous spatial quality of "in-between" spaces through blurred boundaries and applying this tangling spatial experience to architecture.About ElementsElements is a large shopping mall located at Union Square, on 1 Austin Road West, West Kowloon, Hong Kong. Developed and managed by MTR Corporation, Elements provides a unique shopping, dining, and entertainment experience for visitors, with its diverse range of international and local brands, as well as its innovative design and architecture.About Afloat StudioAfloat Studio is an architectural and interior design practice based in Hong Kong, co-founded by Pui Sze Kong and Ho Wang Owen Lam. The studio aims to explore the ambiguous spatial quality of "in-between" spaces through blurred boundaries, creating captivating and thought-provoking designs. With a focus on architectural design, interior design, and installation design services, Afloat Studio has garnered international recognition, winning several prestigious awards in Japan and Hong Kong.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, innovation, and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands whose products and projects positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation and advancement in the field of interior design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-contest.com

