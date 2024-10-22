Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market is Expected to Reach $954 Million by 2032

Growing demand for management solutions and the increasing popularity of cloud-based software are driving trends in the global agriculture supply chain market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global agriculture supply chain management market size was estimated at $0.78 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.Agricultural supply chain management involves agri-based organizations responsible for producing and distributing products like fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses, and animal products. This process typically includes three stages: from farmers to intermediate silos, from silos to transformation plants, and from transformation plants to consumers. However, the supply chain faces various challenges, including the dominance of smallholder and marginal farmers, fragmentation, lack of economies of scale, low processing and value-added levels, and inadequate marketing infrastructure. Emerging technologies, such as blockchain, have the potential to address these challenges and enhance overall efficiency. Additionally, software vendors are partnering with RFID providers to offer integrated solutions that boost operational efficiency by minimizing manual inputs and optimizing signal information, leading to increased adoption of transportation management software (TMS) in agricultural supply chain management.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14572 Rise in the requirement for demand management solutions from agri-business firms and an increase in the use of cloud-based supply chain management software drives the growth of the global agriculture supply chain management market. In addition, a rise in the requirement for enhancing supply chain visibility will boost market trends. Nevertheless, the huge costs associated with the implementation and maintenance of supply chain management solutions will put brakes on the growth of the global market. However, a surge in urbanization and globalization and the integration of blockchain technology in agriculture supply chain management are set to generate new growth avenues for the global market.Covid-19 scenario:1. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the growth of the global agriculture supply chain management market with supply chain disruptions in the agriculture sector caused as a result of labor shortage, inefficient cold chain facilities, transport restrictions, fluctuations in costs, and lack of collectors.2. In the post-pandemic period, firms are predicted to focus on end-to-end stock visibility, complex supplier monitoring, and process automation. This will boost the global market trends.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14572 The global agriculture supply chain management market is projected to hold a suitable growth during the forecast period due to the increased logistics infrastructure development across the globe. In addition, the key players operating in the industry has been offering effective supply chain services to the customers which leads to the growth of the market. In addition, by component, the solutions segment dominated the global agriculture supply chain management market in 2022, in terms of revenue. By solution type, the fleet management solutions segment dominated the global market in 2022, in terms of revenue. By deployment model, the on-demand/cloud-based segment dominated the global market in 2022, in terms of revenue. Presently, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe .In terms of the deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global agriculture supply chain management market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to the ability of on-premise tools in collecting, displaying, and organizing key data from customer communication using e-mails, calls, and chatbots by using the firm's own IT infrastructure. However, the on-demand/cloud-based segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of nearly 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the rise in acceptance of cloud-based supply chain management solutions in mid-sized and small enterprises.On basis of the user type, the large enterprises segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global agriculture supply chain management market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to the heavy engagement of customers towards large-scale enterprises to keep the data handy and secured for assessing customer demand. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the shifting focus of SMEs toward customer satisfaction and growth in the adoption of supply chain management tools to obtain insights by analyzing real-time data across SMEs.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agriculture-supply-chain-management-market/purchase-options Based on the component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global agriculture SCM market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the development of advanced hardware components to be used in supply chain management infrastructure. In addition, the features offered by these hardware systems create an increase in demand for advanced hardware components, which eventually leads to the growth of the segment. However, the services segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the adoption of supply chain management software and supply chain management services in the farming sector.By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global agriculture supply chain management market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector driving business enterprises to invest heavily in agriculture supply chain management software to sustain their growth and improve productivity. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for agricultural products due to an increase in domestic supply and the need for better management of supply chain processes in the region. The report also analyzes other regions such as Europe and North America.Major market playersAgri Value ChainAgriDigitalAmbrosusBext360ChainPointeHarvestHubEkaFCE Group AGGeora Ltd.GrainChain, Inc.IBMIntellyncKPMGProagricaSAP SESustainable Agriculture Initiative PlatformTrellis Ltd.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14572 Other Trending Report:1. FMCG Logistics Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.