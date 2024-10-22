Cat Food Market Size Is Expected to Reach $41.92 Billion by 2030

Humanization of pets, increased awareness about the health of pet animals, & rise in trend of nuclear families drive the growth of the global cat food market

The global cat food market size was estimated at $27.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $41.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Humanization of pets, increased awareness about the health of pet animals, and rise in trend of nuclear families drive the growth of the global cat food market. On the other hand, high death rate of pets and increase in pet obesity restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in pet population and rise in e-commerce sales are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The key market players analyzed in the global cat food market report include Affinity Petcare SA, Evanger's Dog and Cat Food Company Inc., Nutro Products Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition, The J.M. Smucker Company Fromm Family Foods LLC, Mars Incorporated, Nestle Purina, Party Animal Inc., and Rollover Premium Pet Food Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-Supply-chain disruptions across the world impacted the global cat food market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.However, as the global situation is getting back to normalcy, the market is projected to recoup soon.

The global cat food market is analyzed across nature, food type, sales channel, and region. Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The organic segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on food type, the wet food segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market. The treats and snacks segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

