Patch Cable Market Size is Expected to Reach $5,764.5 Million By 2026

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Patch Cable Market by Product Type, Cable Category, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global patch cable market size was valued at $2,788.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,764.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2026.

Patch cable is a general term for cabling that connects two electronic devices to each other, typically in a network. These devices are expected to include computers and other hardware. Patch cables are also used to transmit telephonic signals, audio, and video signals between devices in non-networked applications such as headphones and microphones.At present, data transfer and networking have become an essential part of all commercial activities in industries, business, broadcast, and others. These commercial activities generate large amounts of data daily,which needs to be transferred between devices with appropriate security. Thus, patch cables are used for networking and non-networking connections in industries.

Patch cables are the most popular and reliable technology for residential, institutional, healthcare, IT & network security, and enterprise users as they are easy to install, secure, and exhibit various benefits over other connecting techniques. Network cables enhance the performance of connected devices via high-speed data transfers. In addition, these ethernet cables have several benefits such as lower latency, low noise interference, easy installation, and reliability.Increase in demand for internet in developing countries such as India, China, & Taiwan, rise in industrialization, and surge in awareness associated with benefits of the technology have been growing rapidly in developing economies, which are driving the patch cable market growth in this region. In addition, technological enhancement and increase in penetration of FTTX (Fiber to the X) have been establishing patch cable market trends in this region.The Asia-Pacific region is a market area with incredible market opportunities, owing to growth in technological advancements and rapid acceptance of the technology in IT & telecommunication and administrative sectors. Furthermore, rapid adoption of the technology within the healthcare and medical sectors has been providing patch cable market opportunity in this region.Patch cables for IT and network security are manufactured in variety of lengths and range with locking dustcovers for unused ports and an extension handle. This provides easy access in high density cabinets. As the data volumes rise in industrial networks, security has become a greater concern. Moreover, powerful and updated networks is a major contributor for digitization and secure data transmission. Rise in security threats and increase in IT industry applications are expected to provide a lucrative market for the IT & network patch cable segment owing to its advantages over wireless technology.

U.S. is the largest region for connectivity and the cloud in the world. It contains several data center clusters throughout the country providing plenty of opportunities. The primary colocation data center markets in the U.S. are in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The U.S. is well connected to Europe and Asia-Pacific with submarine cables extending from five primary markets on the East Coast and four primary markets on the West Coast. There are 2,510 American data centers, most of these facilities are located on the Atlantic Seaboard.Key Findings of the Study:By product type, the copper cable segment generated the highest revenue in the North America patch cable market share in 2019.By cable category, the CAT 6 segment generated the highest revenue in the patch cable industry in 2019.By application, the networking segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2019.The key players profiled in the report include Black Box, CommScope, Corning, CP Technologies, General Cable, Legrand North America LLC, Major Custom Cable Inc., Panduit Corp, Quabbin Wire & Cable Corporation, and Schneider Electric. 