Federal Judges are Available for Classroom Visits for Bill of Rights Day

High school teachers who want to give their students the opportunity to interact with a federal judge about their constitutional rights may request a classroom visit now for an appearance in December. In observance of Bill of Rights Day, Dec. 15, teams that include a judge, an attorney, and a non-attorney court professional are available throughout December for an interactive Q and A session – virtually or in-person – in classrooms across the country.

The 50- or 90-minute class period is not a lecture format. It opens with a four-minute video to prompt discussion and questions on the theme: The Bill of Rights in Your Life. The team also will talk about careers in the courts.

To request a visit anywhere in the country, contact the national educational outreach manager Rebecca Fanning.

