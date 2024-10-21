Feedback wanted on modernized Employment Standards Act
CANADA, October 21 - Government invites the public to provide their input on the proposed replacement of the current Employment Standards Act.
A panel did a comprehensive review of the Employment Standards Act over a two-year period and provided recommendations in a final report last November. Given the significant number of legislative changes recommended by the panel, it was determined that a new Act should be drafted to replace the current one.
A draft of the modernized Act is available for review and feedback at Consultation Replacement Employment Standards Act.
“Over the past few years, the Employment Standards Act has been thoughtfully reviewed and updated to reflect the workplaces of today. These changes are important for both employers and workers, and I encourage everyone to have their say as we approach the completion of this process.”
- Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population and Status of Women Jenn Redmond
The deadline to submit feedback is November 1, 2024.
Media contact:
Hillary Proctor
Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
hproctor@gov.pe.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.