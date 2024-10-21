Feedback wanted on modernized Employment Standards Act

CANADA, October 21 - Government invites the public to provide their input on the proposed replacement of the current Employment Standards Act.

A panel did a comprehensive review of the Employment Standards Act over a two-year period and provided recommendations in a final report last November. Given the significant number of legislative changes recommended by the panel, it was determined that a new Act should be drafted to replace the current one.

A draft of the modernized Act is available for review and feedback at Consultation Replacement Employment Standards Act.

“Over the past few years, the Employment Standards Act has been thoughtfully reviewed and updated to reflect the workplaces of today. These changes are important for both employers and workers, and I encourage everyone to have their say as we approach the completion of this process.” - Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population and Status of Women Jenn Redmond

The deadline to submit feedback is November 1, 2024.

