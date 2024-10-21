Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,996 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 21, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 21, 2024

Convened at 12:00 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:22 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

An annual report in accordance with Section 6701.4(e) of the Universal Telecommunications and Print Media Access Act,

from the Pennsylvania Public Utlity Commission, regarding the 2024 Annual Report of The Telecommunication Device

Distribution Program and the Print Media Access Sytem Program

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 3733 as Amended by Amendment A005938

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the

House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 801

SB 1051

SB 1080

SB 1118

SB 1213

SB 1241

SB 1274

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 142

SB 232

SB 402

SB 801

SB 1051

SB 1080

SB 1118

SB 1213

SB 1241

SB 1274

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 563     Children And Youth

HR 564     State Government

HR 565     Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 566     Appropriations

                   

HB 2584   Judiciary

HB 2615   State Government

HB 2632   Labor And Industry

HB 2633   Labor And Industry

HB 2634   Human Services

HB 2635   Transportation

HB 2636   Transportation

HB 2637   Commerce

HB 2638   Education

HB 2639   Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1891      To Appropriations

HB 2094      To Appropriations

HB 2625      To Appropriations

 

SB 1160       To Appropriations

SB 1319       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 566        From Appropriations as Committed

HR 550        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 551        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 116        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2203      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2393      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2557      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2594      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2599      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2628      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1509      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1608      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2132      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2381      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 267         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1320       From Commerce as Committed

SB 1232       From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 365         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 589

HB 653

HB 2085

HB 2565

 

SB 155

SB 365

SB 867

SB 920

SB 1132

SB 1133

SB 1134

SB 1230

SB 1320

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 544

A Resolution recognizing November 11, 2024, as "Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania.         

202-0

HR 547

A Resolution designating October 17, 2024, as "Chuck Tanner Day" in Pennsylvania.         

200-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 22, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 21, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more