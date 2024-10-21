Daily Session Report for Monday, October 21, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 21, 2024
Convened at 12:00 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:22 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
An annual report in accordance with Section 6701.4(e) of the Universal Telecommunications and Print Media Access Act,
from the Pennsylvania Public Utlity Commission, regarding the 2024 Annual Report of The Telecommunication Device
Distribution Program and the Print Media Access Sytem Program
The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 3733 as Amended by Amendment A005938
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the
House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 801
SB 1051
SB 1080
SB 1118
SB 1213
SB 1241
SB 1274
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 142
SB 232
SB 402
SB 801
SB 1051
SB 1080
SB 1118
SB 1213
SB 1241
SB 1274
Bills Referred
HR 563 Children And Youth
HR 564 State Government
HR 565 Environmental Resources And Energy
HR 566 Appropriations
HB 2584 Judiciary
HB 2615 State Government
HB 2632 Labor And Industry
HB 2633 Labor And Industry
HB 2634 Human Services
HB 2635 Transportation
HB 2636 Transportation
HB 2637 Commerce
HB 2638 Education
HB 2639 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 1891 To Appropriations
HB 2094 To Appropriations
HB 2625 To Appropriations
SB 1160 To Appropriations
SB 1319 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 566 From Appropriations as Committed
HR 550 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 551 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 116 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2203 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2393 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2557 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2594 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2599 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2628 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1509 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1608 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2132 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2381 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 267 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1320 From Commerce as Committed
SB 1232 From Labor and Industry as Committed
SB 365 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 589
HB 653
HB 2085
HB 2565
SB 155
SB 365
SB 867
SB 920
SB 1132
SB 1133
SB 1134
SB 1230
SB 1320
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing November 11, 2024, as "Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania.
202-0
A Resolution designating October 17, 2024, as "Chuck Tanner Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-2
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
