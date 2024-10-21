Daily Session Report for Monday, October 21, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 21, 2024

Convened at 12:00 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:22 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

An annual report in accordance with Section 6701.4(e) of the Universal Telecommunications and Print Media Access Act,

from the Pennsylvania Public Utlity Commission, regarding the 2024 Annual Report of The Telecommunication Device

Distribution Program and the Print Media Access Sytem Program

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 3733 as Amended by Amendment A005938

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the

House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 801

SB 1051

SB 1080

SB 1118

SB 1213

SB 1241

SB 1274

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 142

SB 232

SB 402

SB 801

SB 1051

SB 1080

SB 1118

SB 1213

SB 1241

SB 1274

Bills Referred

HR 563 Children And Youth

HR 564 State Government

HR 565 Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 566 Appropriations

HB 2584 Judiciary

HB 2615 State Government

HB 2632 Labor And Industry

HB 2633 Labor And Industry

HB 2634 Human Services

HB 2635 Transportation

HB 2636 Transportation

HB 2637 Commerce

HB 2638 Education

HB 2639 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 1891 To Appropriations

HB 2094 To Appropriations

HB 2625 To Appropriations

SB 1160 To Appropriations

SB 1319 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 566 From Appropriations as Committed

HR 550 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 551 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 116 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2203 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2393 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2557 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2594 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2599 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2628 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1509 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1608 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2132 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2381 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 267 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1320 From Commerce as Committed

SB 1232 From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 365 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 589

HB 653

HB 2085

HB 2565

SB 155

SB 365

SB 867

SB 920

SB 1132

SB 1133

SB 1134

SB 1230

SB 1320

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 544 A Resolution recognizing November 11, 2024, as "Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-0 HR 547 A Resolution designating October 17, 2024, as "Chuck Tanner Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.