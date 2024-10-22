Segmind Expands Offerings with Kling and Runway’s Video AI Models

Kling AI Runway Segmind Logo Cyberpunk Segmind Panda

Segmind now offers Kling AI Video Models for text-to-video and image-to-video generation via playground pages, APIs, and its no-code tool, Pixelflow.

With Kling AI and Runway Video Models, Segmind advances the frontiers of Generative AI, making it simpler for creators and developers to leverage AI video across various platforms and applications.” — Steven Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Segmind

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segmind, a leading platform for developers working with Generative AI, is excited to announce the integration of Kling AI and Runway Video Models into its ecosystem. These powerful AI models enable users to effortlessly create high-quality videos from both text and image inputs.

Users have multiple avenues to engage with these advanced AI Video Models. First, Segmind's intuitive Playground Pages allow users to interact directly with the models, experimenting with video generation without needing advanced technical skills. For businesses and developers looking to integrate these capabilities into their own applications, Segmind offers flexible APIs to make this process seamless. Last but not least, for those seeking to build custom workflows without coding, Segmind has made these models available through its no-code tool, Pixelflow, which enables the creation of complex AI video pipelines with ease.

“With the introduction of Kling AI and Runway Video Models, Segmind continues to push the boundaries of Generative AI innovation,” said Steven Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Segmind. “By offering these models across multiple platforms, we’re making it easier for creators and developers to harness the potential of AI-generated videos, whether they are prototyping, scaling projects, or automating workflows.”

The Kling AI and Runway Video Models support a wide variety of applications, from generating creative social media content to enhancing marketing campaigns and building engaging user experiences in apps and games. With text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities, Segmind is giving users the tools to unlock new possibilities in AI video production.

For more information or to start using the Kling AI or Runway Video Models, visit https://www.segmind.com/models. Here, all of Segmind’s AI Model Pages are available to use. Segmind also offers Free Accounts so it’s easy to get started.

Segmind curates only the best Generative AI models, now hosting close to 100 models that cater to a wide array of applications. These range from text-to-image generation, image-to-image transformation, text-to-audio conversion, and image-to-video creation, to data labeling, large language models, and beyond. Users benefit from Segmind’s flexible pay-as-you-go Serverless APIs and also have the option to reserve dedicated machines, perfectly suited for those ready to scale their operations.

About Segmind

Segmind is a cloud-based platform offering cutting-edge tools for developers and creators in the Generative AI space. With seamless deployment options and powerful APIs, Segmind helps businesses and individuals bring their AI-driven projects to life. The platform also features Pixelflow, a no-code tool for building complex AI workflows with ease.

As Segmind continues to expand its offerings and enhance its platform, it remains committed to empowering developers worldwide. Join the community of over 100,000 users who are transforming their ideas into reality with Segmind's powerful Generative AI tools and infrastructure. For more information about Segmind, visit Segmind’s website. Join our Discord community to meet the team and learn more about Segmind’s platform. And you can also find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Segmind Pixelflow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.