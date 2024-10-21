Grants now available for councils to hire 1,300 additional apprentices and trainees

Tuesday, 22 October 2024



Councils across NSW can now apply for grants to employ hundreds more apprentices and trainees as part of the Minns Labor Government’s $252.2 million investment in securing the future of the local government workforce.



The Fresh Start for Local Government Apprentices, Trainees and Cadets Program which will fund the wages of 1,300 apprentices, trainees and cadets over the next six years, is the largest state government investment in the direct hire of new apprentices in recent memory.



The program aims to support a 15 per cent increase in the local government workforce through new apprentices and trainees, starting with 1,300 new roles across metropolitan, rural and regional NSW councils.



The program has been designed so councils can determine their own workforce priorities and the types of roles they hope to fill – whether that’s more plumbers, childcare workers and carpenters, or mechanics, landscapers and planners.



Applications will be assessed on merit with the funding to be administered by the Office of Local Government.



Following an assessment period grants will be allocated to councils and the first round of apprentices, trainees and cadets are expected to start work in early 2025.



Guidelines for the grants are now available and all 128 councils, county councils and joint organisations are eligible to apply for round one of the funding.



Applications can be made at https://olg.nsw.gov.au/apprentice-trainee. Submissions close 8 November 2024.



Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“Apprenticeships provide opportunities for young people to learn a trade and work in a role where they can have a direct impact on their community.

“We need to create more of these opportunities across NSW to boost the capability of councils, reverse the trend of outsourcing and keep council jobs in councils where they belong.

“This significant investment by the Minns Labor Government will help ensure the long-term sustainability of this vital workforce which provides the services and builds the infrastructure we use every day.

“A stronger local government sector means stronger communities, so I encourage all councils to apply as soon as possible.”



