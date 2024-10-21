Submit Release
Council Circular 24-20 A Fresh Start for Local Government Apprentices, Trainees and Cadets Grants Program

What’s new or changing?

  • The NSW Government has committed $252.2 million over 6 years to directly support local councils and the local government sector to developing sustainable workforces.
  • The Office of Local Government has developed the ‘A fresh start for local government apprentices, trainees and cadets’ grant program to provide funding support to local government organisations hiring new apprentices, trainees and cadets in their community.

What will this mean for council?

  • Councils can apply for funding through the program in line with its Guidelines.
  • Applications for funding for Round 1 (for new trainees, apprentices and cadets commencing studies in January 2025) are open between 22 October and 8 November, 2024.

Key points

  • Councils, County Councils and Joint Organisations are eligible for the program.
  • Successful applicants will receive funding that supports 100% of the applicable award wage for a new apprentice, trainee or cadet, as well as 15% of the on-costs associated with the new employee’s hiring.
  • Up to 1,300 positions will be funded throughout the program’s four funding rounds.
  • Round 1 funding will support up to 650 positions.

Where to go for further information

Brett Whitworth
Deputy Secretary
Office of Local Government

