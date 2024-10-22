Million Man Movement PAC Launches to Mobilize Black Men for Historic 2024 Election

Today marks the launch of the Million Man Movement, a new political action committee dedicated to mobilizing Black men to vote in the 2024 election and beyond.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of the Million Man Movement PAC, a new political action committee dedicated to mobilizing Black men to vote in the 2024 election and beyond. Inspired by the spirit of the Million Man March of 1995, this PAC aims to unify and empower Black men to go to the polls, just as they gathered nearly 30 years ago to make their voices heard in Washington, D.C.In full support of Kamala Harris for President, the Million Man Movement PAC is launching a digital campaign urging Black men to vote by the millions. The campaign seeks to drive engagement and turnout among Black male voters, emphasizing the urgency of this election and the stakes for the Black community.Attorney Rodney Strong, General Counsel and Chief Spokesperson of the Million Man Movement PAC, highlights the importance of Black men’s political engagement, particularly considering the current political climate. “We recognize the underlying ideology at the heart of the current Republican Party. We understand clearly that Trump and his MAGA movement have turned the Republican Party into a party rooted in anti-Black racism and white supremacy,” said Strong. “We, as Black men, must stand up at this moment to protect our ourselves and our families from the extremists and the extreme measures that Trump has promised to unleash on the Black community.”The Million Man Movement PAC draws inspiration from a legacy of Black male leadership that includes iconic figures such as Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois, Carter G. Woodson, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, John Lewis, Kwame Ture, Julian Bond, Huey P. Newton, Thurgood Marshall, A. Philip Randolph, Maynard Jackson, Parren Mitchell and Coleman Young, among many others. These men were not only leaders but symbols of resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to racial justice and equality.“We, as Black men in America, will never sit on the sidelines politically,” said Strong. “Our history is one of resilience, leadership, and strength, and we will not allow anyone to push a narrative of our apathy or insinuate there is a lack of leadership in our community. We have always led, and we will continue to lead—just as we did during the Abolition Movement, the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement, and continue to do today.”The Million Man Movement PAC is more than a call to vote: it’s a call to enhance Black male political engagement in America. The organization seeks to ensure that Black men are seen, heard, and respected as the powerful political force we have always been. This is not just about casting a ballot—it’s about shaping a future where Black men’s voices drive meaningful change.“Our voices, our votes, and our leadership matter. The Million Man Movement PAC is a renewal of our commitment to our people. We will step up with our partners and our elders to lead our families, our communities, and our nation to the polls. We are the leaders we’ve been waiting for. We are the ones who will protect our rights, our legacy, and our future,” said Strong. “It begins now. It begins with us.”For more information on the Million Man Movement PAC, its mission, and its digital campaign, visit https://millionmanmovementpac.org

