Nundiah-Danielle Edwards: Empowering Women and Building Futures through Philanthropy and Community Engagement

Nundiah Danielle-Edwards Photo Credit Staceybephotography

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nundiah-Danielle Edwards, the owner of Atrium82™ and founder of The New Body Project™ , is redefining empowerment for women in Brooklyn and beyond. With a vision to create spaces and opportunities that foster physical and mental well-being, Nundiah has established Brooklyn’s first and only all-women’s boot camp while providing an elegant gathering space that brings communities together.The New Body Project™ is designed to empower women through the strength of fitness and sisterhood. This unique boot camp welcomes all training levels and offers a supportive environment for women to achieve their fitness goals. It combines all motivational guidance, focusing on community, commitment, accountability, and transformation. Nundiah’s commitment to fostering community among participants is at the core of her mission, ensuring every woman feels uplifted and empowered.Located in the heart of Brooklyn’s Park Slope, Atrium82™ is an intimate and sophisticated event space tailored for those seeking a chic and classy atmosphere. This bespoke venue focuses on providing a unique experience for all types of gatherings, Atrium82™ serves as the perfect backdrop for gatherings that celebrate life’s moments on an intimate level.In 2017, Nundiah collaborated with the Ghana Desk Project, and since then, she has been able to donate funds to build 210 desks for children in schools. These funds are generated through the engagement of every person who joins her fitness studio or utilizes Atrium82™. Nundiah aims to continue this philanthropic effort by donating ten desks each month for children in need. This initiative supports education in underprivileged areas and embodies Nundiah’s belief in giving back and positively impacting the world.Nundiah’s philosophy is rooted in her five guiding principles of success: Community, Integrity, Transformation, Commitment, and Accountability. She believes that these principles are essential for personal growth and effective leadership. Her approach emphasizes the importance of accountability and community in her fitness programs and gathering space. She invites everyone to join her empowerment, transformation, and community-building mission.For more information about Atrium82™, visit atrium82.com or The New Body Project™, visit https://www.thenewbodyproject.com About Nundiah-Danielle Edwards:Nundiah-Danielle Edwards owns Atrium82™ and founded The New Body Project™. She is a resilient businesswoman, motivational speaker, and fitness guru dedicated to empowering women through her innovative programs and community initiatives. With a passion for building connections and supporting those in need, Nundiah continues to inspire and uplift those around her.

