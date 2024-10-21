When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 21, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 21, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Wheat and Soy Company Name: Con Yeager Spice Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

The Con Yeager Spice Company of Zelienople, PA, is recalling its TRAIL BOLOGNA MEAT PROCESSING KITS, because they may contain undeclared soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if this product is consumed.

The recalled Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits were distributed nationwide through wholesale distribution, retail stores, and mail order via https://www.conyeagerspice.com

Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits come in 17.88 Ounce pouches, UPC code 797442404137. Affected pouches are marked with lot # B241851006 and with a Best by Date of 2-08-27. The lot and date can be found on the front center of the pouch.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a customer that their box of Hickory Jerky Kits contained Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits. Hickory Jerky kit contents were inadvertently packaged inside of Trail Bologna Meat Processing kit pouches.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Production of the product has been suspended, while the company’s ongoing investigation determines the cause and corrects the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Trail Bologna Kit pouches, Lot B241851006, are urged to contact Con Yeager Spice for return and replacement. Distributors who have purchased boxes of Hickory Jerky are urged to inspect the contents of their cases for Trail Bologna kits and contact Con Yeager for return and replacement. Consumers with any questions may contact Customer Service or Sales at the Con Yeager Spice Company at 724-202-6513, 8 AM EDT through 4:15 pm EDT, Monday through Friday.