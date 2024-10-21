Submit Release
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

ROSEMONT, Ill, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $509.7 million or $7.67 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 compared to net income of $499.1 million or $7.71 per diluted common share for the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2024 totaled a record $778.1 million, compared to $751.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $170.0 million or $2.47 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $152.4 million or $2.32 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $255.0 million as compared to $251.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Results of operations include those of Macatawa Bank Corporation (“Macatawa”), since the acquisition date of August 1, 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our net income for both the third quarter and year-to-date 2024 were driven by robust organic loan and deposit growth as well as a stable net interest margin. We believe we are well-positioned for strong financial performance as we continue our momentum in the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane emphasized, “Net interest margin in the third quarter remained stable, decreasing one basis point as compared to the second quarter of 2024. We expect net interest margin to remain in the 3.50% range in the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025. Stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth should result in net interest income growth. Focusing on growth of net interest income, disciplined expense control and maintaining our consistent credit standards should drive strong financial performance.”

Mr. Crane continued, “I want to recognize the efforts of our new Macatawa teammates and committed Wintrust team members on the seamless transaction and a solid beginning to integration activities. Macatawa offers a unique opportunity for Wintrust to expand into the desirable west Michigan market with a compatible management team and reputable brand. The quality core deposit franchise, excess liquidity and pristine credit quality coupled with aligned values make the acquisition an ideal fit for the Company. We are thrilled to bring our product offerings to Michigan and continue Macatawa’s commitment to customer service and community involvement.”

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by approximately $2.4 billion, which includes approximately $1.3 billion of acquired balances relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total loans increased $1.1 billion or 10% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $3.4 billion, which includes approximately $2.3 billion of acquired balances relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total deposits increased $1.1 billion or 9% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $4.0 billion, which includes approximately $2.9 billion of acquired assets relating to Macatawa. Excluding Macatawa, total assets increased $1.1 billion or 8% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $502.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $470.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to average earning asset growth and the addition of Macatawa for the last two months of the third quarter.        
    • Net interest margin decreased by one basis point to 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Net gains on investment securities totaling $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.
    • Unfavorable mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") related revenue totaled $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to favorable MSRs related revenue of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:
    • Macatawa added approximately $10.1 million of total operating expenses, including $3.0 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization.
    • Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $542,000 in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, including a one-time acquisition-related Day 1 provision of approximately $15.5 million, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $40.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $76.15 as of September 30, 2024 as compared to $72.01 as of June 30, 2024. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Mr. Crane noted, “We are very pleased with our organic loan and deposit growth rates. Excess liquidity acquired in the Macatawa transaction was deployed by funding quality loan growth and reducing exposure to wholesale and brokered funding sources. Non-interest bearing deposits remained at 21% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and increased $708 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and build long term franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Our credit metrics were stable. Net charge-offs totaled $26.7 million, or 23 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2024 and were spread primarily across the commercial and property and casualty premium finance receivables portfolios. This compared to net charge-offs totaling $30.0 million, or 28 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $18.3 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the second quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $179.7 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to $174.3 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Total non-performing assets comprised 0.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, a two basis point decline compared to June 30, 2024. We continue to be conservative and proactive in reviewing credit and maintaining our consistently strong credit standards. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “Our record year continued as we built upon our strong momentum with the acquisition of Macatawa. Substantial loan growth in the third quarter and inclusion of Macatawa for all three months in the fourth quarter create positive revenue momentum. We have reduced our asset sensitivity to interest rates and therefore we believe that we are well positioned for the current interest rate environment and consensus forecast for additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Steadfast commitment to credit quality, growing net interest income and increasing our long term franchise value remain our priority.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc11950c-ec29-45c6-902d-8e0709edd6de

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $4.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $2.4 billion as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total loans included approximately $1.3 billion of loans related to the Macatawa acquisition. The increase in loans was diversified across nearly all loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $3.4 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in total deposits included approximately $2.3 billion related to the Macatawa acquisition. Excess liquidity acquired in the Macatawa transaction enabled the Company to reduce brokered funding reliance by $858 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $708 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 21% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Company's loans to deposits ratio was 91.6% on September 30, 2024 as compared to 93.0% as of June 30, 2024.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $502.6 million, an increase of $32.0 million as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $32.0 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $3.1 billion increase in average earning assets, which included the addition of Macatawa in the third quarter. These benefits were partially offset by a one basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a one basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets and one basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution. These declines were partially offset by a one basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The one basis point decrease in yield on earnings assets in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing cash as a percentage of average quarterly earning assets associated with the Macatawa acquisition. The one basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a one basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $436.2 million as of September 30, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $437.6 million as of June 30, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $22.3 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $40.1 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 included Day 1 provision for credit losses of approximately $15.5 million related to the Macatawa acquisition. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower required specific reserves on nonaccrual loans, improved forecasted macroeconomic conditions, and, to a lesser extent, portfolio changes related to improved risk rating mix and shorter life of loan. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $30.0 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $18.3 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 23 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 28 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $193.4 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $194.0 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $179.7 million and comprised 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2024, as compared to $174.3 million and 0.39% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial portfolios becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

Credit metrics remained stable and at relatively low levels in the third quarter of 2024.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the Macatawa acquisition and increased asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to $11.4 million unfavorable MSR related revenues, net of servicing hedge, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million favorable MSR related revenues in the second quarter of 2024 and slightly decreased production revenue due to reduced production margin. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $642,000 favorable adjustment in the second quarter of 2024. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $4.3 million in net losses in the second quarter of 2024. The net gains in the third quarter of 2024 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fees from covered call options decreased by $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Other income decreased by $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a gain recognized in the second quarter of 2024 associated with our property and casualty insurance premium finance receivable loan sale transaction.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $20.3 million as compared to $340.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Macatawa acquisition impacted this increase by approximately $10.1 million of non-interest expense associated with Macatawa, which included $3.0 million in amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets in the third quarter of 2024.     

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $12.7 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense due to elevated bonus accruals in the third quarter of 2024 as well as increased salaries expense due to the Macatawa acquisition and additional staffing to support the Company’s growth.

Software and equipment expense increased $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to software expense relating to upgrading and maintenance of information technology and security infrastructure as well as the Macatawa acquisition.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $18.2 million, which is a $803,000 increase as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $62.7 million in the third quarter compared to $59.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.95% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 27.90% in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were impacted by an overall lower level of provision for state income tax expense in the comparable periods.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2024, the community banking unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $13.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to $11.4 million unfavorable MSR related revenues, net of servicing hedge, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million favorable MSR related revenues in the second quarter of 2024 and slightly decreased production revenue due to reduced production margin. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $642,000 favorable adjustment in the second quarter of 2024. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of September 30, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the third quarter of 2024. Average balances increased by $259.8 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance remained stable in the third quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $37.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, relatively stable as compared to the second quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.0 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. The Company preliminarily recorded goodwill of approximately $144.6 million on the purchase.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or(1)
basis point  (bp) change from
2nd Quarter
2024 		  % or
basis point  (bp) change from
3rd Quarter
2023
     Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023  
Net income   $ 170,001     $ 152,388     $ 164,198   12   %   4   %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)     255,043       251,404       244,781   1       4    
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.47       2.32       2.53   6       (2)    
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.45       0.45       0.40         13    
Net revenue (3)     615,730       591,757       574,836   4       7    
Net interest income     502,583       470,610       462,358   7       9    
Net interest margin     3.49 %     3.50 %     3.60 % (1)   bps   (11)   bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)     3.51       3.52       3.62   (1)       (11)    
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.62       1.53       1.59   9       3    
Return on average assets     1.11       1.07       1.20   4       (9)    
Return on average common equity     11.63       11.61       13.35   2       (172)    
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)     13.92       13.49       15.73   43       (181)    
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 55,555,246   27   %   15   %
Total loans (5)     47,067,447       44,675,531       41,446,032   21       14    
Total deposits     51,404,966       48,049,026       44,992,686   28       14    
Total shareholders’ equity     6,399,714       5,536,628       5,015,613   62       28    

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246        
Total loans(1)     47,067,447       44,675,531       43,230,706       42,131,831       41,446,032        
Total deposits     51,404,966       48,049,026       46,448,858       45,397,170       44,992,686        
Total shareholders’ equity     6,399,714       5,536,628       5,436,400       5,399,526       5,015,613        
Selected Statements of Income Data:                          
Net interest income   $ 502,583     $ 470,610     $ 464,194     $ 469,974     $ 462,358   $ 1,437,387     $ 1,367,890  
Net revenue(2)     615,730       591,757       604,774       570,803       574,836     1,812,261       1,701,167  
Net income     170,001       152,388       187,294       123,480       164,198     509,683       499,146  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)     255,043       251,404       271,629       208,151       244,781     778,076       751,320  
Net income per common share – Basic     2.51       2.35       2.93       1.90       2.57     7.79       7.82  
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.47       2.32       2.89       1.87       2.53     7.67       7.71  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.45       0.45       0.45       0.40       0.40     1.35       1.20  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                          
Performance Ratios:                          
Net interest margin     3.49 %     3.50 %     3.57 %     3.62 %     3.60 %   3.52 %     3.68 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)     3.51       3.52       3.59       3.64       3.62     3.54       3.70  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.74       0.85       1.02       0.73       0.82     0.86       0.84  
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.36       2.38       2.41       2.62       2.41     2.38       2.39  
Net overhead ratio(4)     1.62       1.53       1.39       1.89       1.59     1.52       1.55  
Return on average assets     1.11       1.07       1.35       0.89       1.20     1.17       1.26  
Return on average common equity     11.63       11.61       14.42       9.93       13.35     12.52       13.91  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)     13.92       13.49       16.75       11.73       15.73     14.69       16.43  
Average total assets   $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981   $ 58,014,347     $ 53,028,199  
Average total shareholders’ equity     5,990,429       5,450,173       5,440,457       5,066,196       5,083,883     5,628,346       5,008,648  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     93.8 %     95.1 %     94.5 %     92.9 %     92.4 %   94.5 %     93.2 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio     91.6       93.0       93.1       92.8       92.1        
Common Share Data at end of period:                          
Market price per common share   $ 108.53     $ 98.56     $ 104.39     $ 92.75     $ 75.50        
Book value per common share     90.06       82.97       81.38       81.43       75.19        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)     76.15       72.01       70.40       70.33       64.07        
Common shares outstanding     66,481,543       61,760,139       61,736,715       61,243,626       61,222,058        
Other Data at end of period:                          
Common equity to assets ratio     9.4 %     8.6 %     8.7 %     8.9 %     8.3 %      
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)     8.1       7.5       7.6       7.7       7.1        
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)     9.4       9.3       9.4       9.3       9.2        
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)     10.5       10.3       10.3       10.3       10.2        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)     9.8       9.5       9.5       9.4       9.3        
Total capital ratio(5)     12.2       12.1       12.2       12.1       12.0        
Allowance for credit losses(6)   $ 436,193     $ 437,560     $ 427,504     $ 427,612     $ 399,531        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans     0.93 %     0.98 %     0.99 %     1.01 %     0.96 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries     16       15       15       15       15        
Banking offices     203       177       176       174       174        

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2024
   2024
   2024
   2023
   2023
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 725,465     $ 415,462     $ 379,825     $ 423,404     $ 418,088  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     5,663       62       61       60       60  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     3,648,117       2,824,314       2,131,077       2,084,323       2,448,570  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,912,232       4,329,957       4,387,598       3,502,915       3,611,835  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,677,420       3,755,924       3,810,015       3,856,916       3,909,150  
Trading account securities     3,472       4,134       2,184       4,707       1,663  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     125,310       112,173       119,777       139,268       134,310  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock     266,908       256,495       224,657       205,003       204,040  
Brokerage customer receivables     16,662       13,682       13,382       10,592       14,042  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     461,067       411,851       339,884       292,722       304,808  
Loans, net of unearned income     47,067,447       44,675,531       43,230,706       42,131,831       41,446,032  
Allowance for loan losses     (360,279 )     (363,719 )     (348,612 )     (344,235 )     (315,039 )
Net loans     46,707,168       44,311,812       42,882,094       41,787,596       41,130,993  
Premises, software and equipment, net     772,002       722,295       744,769       748,966       747,501  
Lease investments, net     270,171       275,459       283,557       281,280       275,152  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,721,090       1,671,334       1,580,142       1,551,899       1,674,681  
Trade date securities receivable     551,031                   690,722        
Goodwill     800,780       655,955       656,181       656,672       656,109  
Other acquisition-related intangible assets     123,866       20,607       21,730       22,889       24,244  
Total assets   $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 10,739,132     $ 10,031,440     $ 9,908,183     $ 10,420,401     $ 10,347,006  
Interest-bearing     40,665,834       38,017,586       36,540,675       34,976,769       34,645,680  
Total deposits     51,404,966       48,049,026       46,448,858       45,397,170       44,992,686  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,171,309       3,176,309       2,676,751       2,326,071       2,326,071  
Other borrowings     647,043       606,579       575,408       645,813       643,999  
Subordinated notes     298,188       298,113       437,965       437,866       437,731  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,613,638       1,861,295       1,747,985       1,799,922       1,885,580  
Total liabilities     57,388,710       54,244,888       52,140,533       50,860,408       50,539,633  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock     412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500  
Common stock     66,546       61,825       61,798       61,269       61,244  
Surplus     2,470,228       1,964,645       1,954,532       1,943,806       1,933,226  
Treasury stock     (6,098 )     (5,760 )     (5,757 )     (2,217 )     (1,966 )
Retained earnings     3,748,715       3,615,616       3,498,475       3,345,399       3,253,332  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (292,177 )     (512,198 )     (485,148 )     (361,231 )     (642,723 )
Total shareholders’ equity     6,399,714       5,536,628       5,436,400       5,399,526       5,015,613  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246  

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 794,163     $ 749,812     $ 710,341   $ 694,943     $ 666,260   $ 2,254,316     $ 1,846,009  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   6,233       5,434       4,146     4,318       4,767     15,813       12,473  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   32,608       19,731       16,658     21,762       26,866     68,997       57,216  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   277       17       19     578       1,157     313       1,228  
Investment securities   69,592       69,779       69,678     68,237       59,164     209,049       170,350  
Trading account securities   11       13       18     15       6     42       26  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   5,451       4,974       4,478     3,792       3,896     14,903       11,120  
Brokerage customer receivables   269       219       175     203       284     663       844  
Total interest income   908,604       849,979       805,513     793,848       762,400     2,564,096       2,099,266  
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits   362,019       335,703       299,532     285,390       262,783     997,254       621,080  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   26,254       24,797       22,048     18,316       17,436     73,099       53,970  
Interest on other borrowings   9,013       8,700       9,248     9,557       9,384     26,961       25,723  
Interest on subordinated notes   3,712       5,185       5,487     5,522       5,491     14,384       16,502  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   5,023       4,984       5,004     5,089       4,948     15,011       14,101  
Total interest expense   406,021       379,369       341,319     323,874       300,042     1,126,709       731,376  
Net interest income   502,583       470,610       464,194     469,974       462,358     1,437,387       1,367,890  
Provision for credit losses   22,334       40,061       21,673     42,908       19,923     84,068       71,482  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   480,249       430,549       442,521     427,066       442,435     1,353,319       1,296,408  
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management   37,224       35,413       34,815     33,275       33,529     107,452       97,332  
Mortgage banking   15,974       29,124       27,663     7,433       27,395     72,761       75,640  
Service charges on deposit accounts   16,430       15,546       14,811     14,522       14,217     46,787       40,728  
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net   3,189       (4,282 )     1,326     2,484       (2,357 )   233       (959 )
Fees from covered call options   988       2,056       4,847     4,679       4,215     7,891       17,184  
Trading (losses) gains, net   (130 )     70       677     (505 )     728     617       1,647  
Operating lease income, net   15,335       13,938       14,110     14,162       13,863     43,383       39,136  
Other   24,137       29,282       42,331     24,779       20,888     95,750       62,569  
Total non-interest income   113,147       121,147       140,580     100,829       112,478     374,874       333,277  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   211,261       198,541       195,173     193,971       192,338     604,975       554,042  
Software and equipment   31,574       29,231       27,731     27,779       25,951     88,536       76,853  
Operating lease equipment   10,518       10,834       10,683     10,694       12,020     32,035       31,669  
Occupancy, net   19,945       19,585       19,086     18,102       21,304     58,616       58,966  
Data processing   9,984       9,503       9,292     8,892       10,773     28,779       29,908  
Advertising and marketing   18,239       17,436       13,040     17,166       18,169     48,715       47,909  
Professional fees   9,783       9,967       9,553     8,768       8,887     29,303       25,990  
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets   4,042       1,122       1,158     1,356       1,408     6,322       4,142  
FDIC insurance   10,512       10,429       14,537     43,677       9,748     35,478       27,425  
OREO expenses, net   (938 )     (259 )     392     (1,559 )     120     (805 )     31  
Other   35,767       33,964       32,500     33,806       29,337     102,231       92,912  
Total non-interest expense   360,687       340,353       333,145     362,652       330,055     1,034,185       949,847  
Income before taxes   232,709       211,343       249,956     165,243       224,858     694,008       679,838  
Income tax expense   62,708       58,955       62,662     41,763       60,660     184,325       180,692  
Net income $ 170,001     $ 152,388     $ 187,294   $ 123,480     $ 164,198   $ 509,683     $ 499,146  
Preferred stock dividends   6,991       6,991       6,991     6,991       6,991     20,973       20,973  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 163,010     $ 145,397     $ 180,303   $ 116,489     $ 157,207   $ 488,710     $ 478,173  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.51     $ 2.35     $ 2.93   $ 1.90     $ 2.57   $ 7.79     $ 7.82  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.47     $ 2.32     $ 2.89   $ 1.87     $ 2.53   $ 7.67     $ 7.71  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45   $ 0.40     $ 0.40   $ 1.35     $ 1.20  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   64,888       61,839       61,481     61,236       61,213     62,743       61,119  
Dilutive potential common shares   1,053       926       928     1,166       964     934       888  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares   65,941       62,765       62,409     62,402       62,177     63,677       62,007  

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		 Dec 31,
2023(1) 		  Sep 30,
2023
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 314,693   $ 281,103   $ 193,064   $ 155,529   $ 190,511 NM   65 %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   146,374     130,748     146,820     137,193     114,297 9     28  
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 461,067   $ 411,851   $ 339,884   $ 292,722   $ 304,808 77 %   51 %
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 6,768,382   $ 6,226,336   $ 6,105,968   $ 5,804,629   $ 5,894,732 22 %   15 %
Asset-based lending   1,709,685     1,465,867     1,355,255     1,433,250     1,396,591 26     22  
Municipal   827,125     747,357     721,526     677,143     676,915 30     22  
Leases   2,443,721     2,439,128     2,344,295     2,208,368     2,109,628 14     16  
PPP loans   6,301     9,954     11,036     11,533     13,744 (61 )   (54 )
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction   73,088     55,019     57,558     58,642     51,550 33     42  
Commercial construction   1,984,240     1,866,701     1,748,607     1,729,937     1,547,322 20     28  
Land   346,362     338,831     344,149     295,462     294,901 23     17  
Office   1,675,286     1,585,312     1,566,748     1,455,417     1,422,748 20     18  
Industrial   2,527,932     2,307,455     2,190,200     2,135,876     2,057,957 25     23  
Retail   1,404,586     1,365,753     1,366,415     1,337,517     1,341,451 7     5  
Multi-family   3,193,339     2,988,940     2,922,432     2,815,911     2,710,829 18     18  
Mixed use and other   1,588,584     1,439,186     1,437,328     1,515,402     1,519,422 6     5  
Home equity   427,043     356,313     340,349     343,976     343,258 32     24  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment   3,252,649     2,933,157     2,746,916     2,619,083     2,538,630 32     28  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   92,355     88,503     90,911     92,780     97,911 (1 )   (6 )
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   43,034     45,675     52,439     57,803     71,062 (34 )   (39 )
Total core loans $ 28,363,712   $ 26,259,487   $ 25,402,132   $ 24,592,729   $ 24,088,651 20 %   18 %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,191,686   $ 1,150,460   $ 1,122,302   $ 1,092,532   $ 1,074,162 12 %   11 %
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   750,462     593,519     403,245     230,211     245,450 302     206  
Community Advantage - homeowners association   501,645     491,722     475,832     452,734     424,054 14     18  
Insurance agency lending   1,048,686     1,030,119     964,022     921,653     890,197 18     18  
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. property & casualty insurance   6,253,271     6,142,654     6,113,993     5,983,103     5,815,346 6     8  
Canada property & casualty insurance   878,410     958,099     826,026     920,426     907,401 (6 )   (3 )
Life insurance   7,996,899     7,962,115     7,872,033     7,877,943     7,931,808 2     1  
Consumer and other   82,676     87,356     51,121     60,500     68,963 49     20  
Total niche loans $ 18,703,735   $ 18,416,044   $ 17,828,574   $ 17,539,102   $ 17,357,381 9 %   8 %
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 47,067,447   $ 44,675,531   $ 43,230,706   $ 42,131,831   $ 41,446,032 16 %   14 %

(1)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2024(1) 		  Sep 30,
2023
Balance:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 10,739,132     $ 10,031,440     $ 9,908,183     $ 10,420,401     $ 10,347,006   28 %   4 %
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   5,466,932       5,053,909       5,720,947       5,797,649       6,006,114   33     (9 )
Wealth management deposits(2)   1,303,354       1,490,711       1,347,817       1,614,499       1,788,099   (50 )   (27 )
Money market   17,713,726       16,320,017       15,617,717       15,149,215       14,478,504   34     22  
Savings   6,183,249       5,882,179       5,959,774       5,790,334       5,584,294   20     11  
Time certificates of deposit   9,998,573       9,270,770       7,894,420       6,625,072       6,788,669   31     47  
Total deposits $ 51,404,966     $ 48,049,026     $ 46,448,858     $ 45,397,170     $ 44,992,686   28 %   14 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest-bearing   21 %     21 %     21 %     23 %     23 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   11       11       12       13       13        
Wealth management deposits(2)   3       3       3       4       4        
Money market   34       34       34       33       32        
Savings   12       12       13       13       13        
Time certificates of deposit   19       19       17       14       15        
Total deposits   100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %      

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months   $ 3,125,473   4.71 %
4-6 months     3,238,465   4.55  
7-9 months     2,624,913   4.39  
10-12 months     619,340   4.05  
13-18 months     239,018   3.48  
19-24 months     89,361   2.82  
24+ months     62,003   2.29  
Total   $ 9,998,573   4.47 %

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2024
   2024
   2024
   2023
   2023
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)   $ 2,413,728     $ 1,485,481     $ 1,254,332     $ 1,682,176     $ 2,053,568  
Investment securities(2)     8,276,576       8,203,764       8,349,796       7,971,068       7,706,285  
FHLB and FRB stock     263,707       253,614       230,648       204,593       201,252  
Liquidity management assets(3)   $ 10,954,011     $ 9,942,859     $ 9,834,776     $ 9,857,837     $ 9,961,105  
Other earning assets(3)(4)     17,542       15,257       15,081       14,821       17,879  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     376,251       347,236       290,275       279,569       319,099  
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)     45,920,586       43,819,354       42,129,893       41,361,952       40,707,042  
Total earning assets(3)   $ 57,268,390     $ 54,124,706     $ 52,270,025     $ 51,514,179     $ 51,005,125  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses     (383,736 )     (360,504 )     (361,734 )     (329,441 )     (319,491 )
Cash and due from banks     467,333       434,916       450,267       443,989       459,819  
Other assets     3,563,296       3,294,066       3,244,137       3,388,348       3,236,528  
Total assets   $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981  
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,174,673     $ 4,985,306     $ 5,680,265     $ 5,868,976     $ 5,815,155  
Wealth management deposits     1,362,747       1,531,865       1,510,203       1,704,099       1,512,765  
Money market accounts     16,436,111       15,272,126       14,474,492       14,212,320       14,155,446  
Savings accounts     6,096,746       5,878,844       5,792,118       5,676,155       5,472,535  
Time deposits     9,598,109       8,546,172       7,148,456       6,645,980       6,495,906  
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 38,668,386     $ 36,214,313     $ 34,605,534     $ 34,107,530     $ 33,451,807  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,178,973       3,096,920       2,728,849       2,326,073       2,241,292  
Other borrowings     622,792       587,262       627,711       633,673       657,454  
Subordinated notes     298,135       410,331       437,893       437,785       437,658  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 43,021,852     $ 40,562,392     $ 38,653,553     $ 37,758,627     $ 37,041,777  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     10,271,613       9,879,134       9,972,646       10,406,585       10,612,009  
Other liabilities     1,631,389       1,601,485       1,536,039       1,785,667       1,644,312  
Equity     5,990,429       5,450,173       5,440,457       5,066,196       5,083,883  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981  
                     
Net free funds/contribution(6)   $ 14,246,538     $ 13,562,314     $ 13,616,472     $ 13,755,552     $ 13,963,348  

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2024
   2024
   2024
   2023
   2023
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   $ 32,885     $ 19,748     $ 16,677     $ 22,340     $ 28,022  
Investment securities     70,260       70,346       70,228       68,812       59,737  
FHLB and FRB stock     5,451       4,974       4,478       3,792       3,896  
Liquidity management assets(1)   $ 108,596     $ 95,068     $ 91,383     $ 94,944     $ 91,655  
Other earning assets(1)     282       235       198       222       291  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     6,233       5,434       4,146       4,318       4,767  
Loans, net of unearned income(1)     796,637       752,117       712,587       697,093       668,183  
Total interest income   $ 911,748     $ 852,854     $ 808,314     $ 796,577     $ 764,896  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 30,971     $ 32,719     $ 34,896     $ 38,124     $ 36,001  
Wealth management deposits     10,158       10,294       10,461       12,076       9,350  
Money market accounts     167,382       155,100       137,984       130,252       124,742  
Savings accounts     42,892       41,063       39,071       36,463       31,784  
Time deposits     110,616       96,527       77,120       68,475       60,906  
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 362,019     $ 335,703     $ 299,532     $ 285,390     $ 262,783  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     26,254       24,797       22,048       18,316       17,436  
Other borrowings     9,013       8,700       9,248       9,557       9,384  
Subordinated notes     3,712       5,185       5,487       5,522       5,491  
Junior subordinated debentures     5,023       4,984       5,004       5,089       4,948  
Total interest expense   $ 406,021     $ 379,369     $ 341,319     $ 323,874     $ 300,042  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     (3,144 )     (2,875 )     (2,801 )     (2,729 )     (2,496 )
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)     502,583       470,610       464,194       469,974       462,358  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     3,144       2,875       2,801       2,729       2,496  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)   $ 505,727     $ 473,485     $ 466,995     $ 472,703     $ 464,854  

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   5.42 %   5.35 %   5.35 %   5.27 %   5.41 %
Investment securities   3.38     3.45     3.38     3.42     3.08  
FHLB and FRB stock   8.22     7.89     7.81     7.35     7.68  
Liquidity management assets   3.94 %   3.85 %   3.74 %   3.82 %   3.65 %
Other earning assets   6.38     6.23     5.25     5.92     6.47  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   6.59     6.29     5.74     6.13     5.93  
Loans, net of unearned income   6.90     6.90     6.80     6.69     6.51  
Total earning assets   6.33 %   6.34 %   6.22 %   6.13 %   5.95 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   2.38 %   2.64 %   2.47 %   2.58 %   2.46 %
Wealth management deposits   2.97     2.70     2.79     2.81     2.45  
Money market accounts   4.05     4.08     3.83     3.64     3.50  
Savings accounts   2.80     2.81     2.71     2.55     2.30  
Time deposits   4.58     4.54     4.34     4.09     3.72  
Interest-bearing deposits   3.72 %   3.73 %   3.48 %   3.32 %   3.12 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3.29     3.22     3.25     3.12     3.09  
Other borrowings   5.76     5.96     5.92     5.98     5.66  
Subordinated notes   4.95     5.08     5.04     5.00     4.98  
Junior subordinated debentures   7.88     7.91     7.94     7.96     7.74  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.75 %   3.76 %   3.55 %   3.40 %   3.21 %
                     
Interest rate spread(1)(2)   2.58 %   2.58 %   2.67 %   2.73 %   2.74 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution(3)   0.93     0.94     0.92     0.91     0.88  
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2)   3.49 %   3.50 %   3.57 %   3.62 %   3.60 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)   3.51 %   3.52 %   3.59 %   3.64 %   3.62 %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance
fornine months ended, 		Interest
fornine months ended, 		Yield/Rate
fornine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30,
2024		   Sep 30,
2023
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 1,720,387     $ 1,584,120   $ 69,310     $ 58,443   5.38 %   4.93 %
Investment securities(2)   8,276,711       7,637,612     210,834       172,025   3.40     3.01  
FHLB and FRB stock   249,375       219,442     14,903       11,120   7.98     6.77  
Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 10,246,473     $ 9,441,174   $ 295,047     $ 241,588   3.85 %   3.42 %
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5)   15,966       17,906     715       876   5.98     6.54  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   338,061       299,426     15,813       12,473   6.25     5.57  
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6)   43,963,779       39,974,840     2,261,341       1,851,686   6.87     6.19  
Total earning assets(4) $ 54,564,279     $ 49,733,346   $ 2,572,916     $ 2,106,623   6.30 %   5.66 %
Allowance for loan and investment security losses   (368,713 )     (301,742 )            
Cash and due from banks   450,899       476,490              
Other assets   3,367,882       3,120,105              
Total assets $ 58,014,347     $ 53,028,199              
                   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,279,697     $ 5,544,488   $ 98,586     $ 83,949   2.49 %   2.02 %
Wealth management deposits   1,467,886       1,739,427     30,913       30,705   2.81     2.36  
Money market accounts   15,398,045       13,480,887     460,466       299,649   3.99     2.97  
Savings accounts   5,923,205       5,172,174     123,026       73,203   2.77     1.89  
Time deposits   8,435,172       5,718,850     284,263       133,574   4.50     3.12  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 36,504,005     $ 31,655,826   $ 997,254     $ 621,080   3.65 %   2.62 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,002,228       2,313,571     73,099       53,970   3.25     3.12  
Other borrowings   612,627       628,915     26,961       25,723   5.88     5.47  
Subordinated notes   381,813       437,543     14,384       16,502   5.03     5.04  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566     15,011       14,101   7.91     7.44  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 40,754,239     $ 35,289,421   $ 1,126,709     $ 731,376   3.69 %   2.77 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   10,041,972       11,224,841              
Other liabilities   1,589,790       1,505,289              
Equity   5,628,346       5,008,648              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 58,014,347     $ 53,028,199              
Interest rate spread(4)(7)             2.61 %   2.89 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         (8,820 )     (7,357 ) (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 13,810,040     $ 14,443,925         0.93     0.81  
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)       $ 1,437,387     $ 1,367,890   3.52 %   3.68 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         8,820       7,357   0.02     0.02  
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)       $ 1,446,207     $ 1,375,247   3.54 %   3.70 %

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. 

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200 Basis Points   +100 Basis Points   -100 Basis Points   -200 Basis Points
Sep 30, 2024   1.2 %   1.1 %   0.4 %   (0.9 )%
Jun 30, 2024   1.5     1.0     0.6     (0.0 )
Mar 31, 2024   1.9     1.4     1.5     1.6  
Dec 31, 2023   2.6     1.8     0.4     (0.7 )
Sep 30, 2023   3.3     1.9     (2.0 )   (5.2 )


Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points   +100 Basis Points   -100 Basis Points   -200 Basis Points
Sep 30, 2024 1.6 %   1.2 %   0.7 %   0.5 %
Jun 30, 2024 1.2     1.0     0.9     1.0  
Mar 31, 2024 0.8     0.6     1.3     2.0  
Dec 31, 2023 1.6     1.2     (0.3 )   (1.5 )
Sep 30, 2023 1.7     1.2     (0.5 )   (2.4 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of September 30, 2024 One year or
less

   From one to
five years

   From five to fifteen years

   After fifteen years

   Total
(In thousands)        
Commercial                  
Fixed rate $ 442,214     $ 3,352,273   $ 1,914,643   $ 23,532   $ 5,732,662
Variable rate   9,513,446       1,585             9,515,031
Total commercial $ 9,955,660     $ 3,353,858   $ 1,914,643   $ 23,532   $ 15,247,693
Commercial real estate                  
Fixed rate $ 570,054     $ 2,866,473   $ 420,951   $ 55,521   $ 3,912,999
Variable rate   8,868,451       11,899     68         8,880,418
Total commercial real estate $ 9,438,505     $ 2,878,372   $ 421,019   $ 55,521   $ 12,793,417
Home equity                  
Fixed rate $ 8,588     $ 1,593   $   $ 22   $ 10,203
Variable rate   416,840                   416,840
Total home equity $ 425,428     $ 1,593   $   $ 22   $ 427,043
Residential real estate                  
Fixed rate $ 7,088     $ 5,468   $ 75,934   $ 1,086,008   $ 1,174,498
Variable rate   92,075       512,374     1,609,091         2,213,540
Total residential real estate $ 99,163     $ 517,842   $ 1,685,025   $ 1,086,008   $ 3,388,038
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty                  
Fixed rate $ 7,049,022     $ 82,659   $   $   $ 7,131,681
Variable rate                    
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 7,049,022     $ 82,659   $   $   $ 7,131,681
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                  
Fixed rate $ 160,090     $ 444,534   $ 4,000   $ 4,654   $ 613,278
Variable rate   7,383,621                   7,383,621
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,543,711     $ 444,534   $ 4,000   $ 4,654   $ 7,996,899
Consumer and other                  
Fixed rate $ 17,226     $ 7,218   $ 841   $ 998   $ 26,283
Variable rate   56,393                   56,393
Total consumer and other $ 73,619     $ 7,218   $ 841   $ 998   $ 82,676
                   
Total per category                  
Fixed rate $ 8,254,282     $ 6,760,218   $ 2,416,369   $ 1,170,735   $ 18,601,604
Variable rate   26,330,826       525,858     1,609,159         28,465,843
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 34,585,108     $ 7,286,076   $ 4,025,528   $ 1,170,735   $ 47,067,447
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives   (6,000,000 )                
Less: Cash flow hedging derivatives effective in Q4 2024   (700,000 )                
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 27,885,108                  
                   
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:                  
SOFR tenors                 $ 17,155,288
12- month CMT                   6,242,461
Prime                   3,545,047
Fed Funds                   951,119
Ameribor tenors                   237,486
Other U.S. Treasury tenors                   196,990
Other                   137,452
Total variable rate                 $ 28,465,843

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d3dafaf-55b5-40b8-9717-0f757fa58f36

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $13.7 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.2 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    1-month
SOFR 		  12- month
CMT		   Prime  
Third Quarter 2024   (49 ) bps (111 ) bps (50 ) bps
Second Quarter 2024   1     6     0    
First Quarter 2024   (2 )   24     0    
Fourth Quarter 2023   3    <