Kornit Digital Sets Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, prior to the market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, November 6 at 8:30 am ET.

This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8263

International: 1 809 406 247

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 20, 2024.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13746039

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:

Jared Maymon

Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com

