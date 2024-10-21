Submit Release
Trustco Reports Third Quarter 2024 Net Income of $12.9 Million; Skillful Application of Strong Fundamentals Produce Solid Results

Executive Snapshot:

  • Average Loan portfolio continues to grow:
    • On average, total loans were up $127.0 million or 2.6% for the third quarter 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023
  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for third quarter 2024:
      • Net income of $12.9 million versus $12.6 million for the second quarter 2024
      • Net interest income of $38.7 million, up from $37.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2024
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 7.74% versus 7.76% for the second quarter 2024
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased 6.2% to 10.95% as of September 30, 2024 from 10.31% as of September 30, 2023
    • Book value per share as of September 30, 2024 was $35.19, up from $34.46 compared to June 30, 2024

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced third quarter 2024 net income of $12.9 million or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.7 million or $0.77 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2023; and net income of $37.6 million or $1.97 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $48.9 million or $2.57 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Average loans increased $127.0 million or 2.6% for the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023.   TrustCo was able to increase the balances of home equity lines of credit (HECLs) outstanding through an aggressive campaign to encourage existing customers to utilize their HECLs in place of the higher rates on other products.  The objective was to meet customer needs and encourage increased utilization through existing HECLs.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Hard, consistent work on the fundamentals of banking once again have served the Trustco Bank team well and enabled us to post strong results under challenging circumstances. Our bankers posted one modest success after another – which accumulated into solid performance. We continued to hold the line on demand accounts and capitalized on strong customer relationships which enabled us to direct the flow into competitively-priced CDs, rather than to non-bank investment products. Not having to purchase expensive deposits or pay excessive rates, helped keep interest expense down, contributing to increased net interest income. We have continued to sell home equity products at favorable rates where origination of purchase mortgages lagged due to lack of sales volume. We booked these new loans at higher interest rates, also boosting net interest margin. Once again, loans reached a new all-time high. All of these efforts by our team resulted in net income of $12.9 million for the quarter.”

Details

Average loans were up $127.0 million or 2.6% in the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans and home equity lines of credit, our primary lending focus, were up $50.4 million, or 1.2%, and $60.0 million, or 18.7%, respectively, in the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans also increased $18.1 million, or 6.9%, in the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $15.3 million, or 0.3% for the third quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. We believe the increase in time deposits compared to the prior year continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking, while earning a competitive interest rate. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of Trustco Bank (the “Bank”) through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $38.7 million for the third quarter 2024, an increase of $883 thousand, or 2.3%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and lower cost of deposits, partially offset by lower investment earnings and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2024 was 2.61%, up 8 basis points from 2.53% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.11%, up 5 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.94% in the third quarter 2024 from 1.97% in the second quarter 2024. The Bank has seen success in retaining deposits while lowering the rates on time deposits, and still being competitive in the markets it serves. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding whether to cut or hold rates in upcoming meetings will have an effect on the Bank’s ability to continue to manage deposit costs. Further reductions should help margin expansion in future quarters. Non-interest expense decreased $259 thousand over the prior quarter as a result of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to control expenses.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $500 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $400 thousand, and provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $100 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.95% as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $47.2 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $17.9 million at September 30, 2023. NPLs were 0.38% and 0.36% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 256.9% at September 30, 2024, compared to 264.2% at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $19.1 million at September 30, 2023.  

At September 30, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.95%, compared to 10.31% at September 30, 2023. Book value per share at September 30, 2024 was $35.19, up 7.3% compared to $32.80 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 034120. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 285814.   The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/854762065, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 138 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

 
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended        
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   9/30/2023        
Summary of operations                    
Net interest income   $ 38,671     $ 37,788     $ 42,221              
Provision for credit losses     500       500       100          
Net gains on equity securities     23       1,360       -          
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities     4,908       4,291       4,574          
Noninterest expense     26,200       26,459       27,460          
Net income     12,875       12,551       14,680          
                     
Per share                    
Net income per share:                    
- Basic   $ 0.68     $ 0.66     $ 0.77          
- Diluted     0.68       0.66       0.77          
Cash dividends     0.36       0.36       0.36          
Book value at period end     35.19       34.46       32.80              
Market price at period end     33.07       28.77       27.29          
                     
At period end                    
Full time equivalent employees     735       753       764          
Full service banking offices     138       138       143          
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets     0.84   %   0.82   %   0.96   %      
Return on average equity     7.74       7.76       9.32          
Efficiency ratio (1)     59.65       62.84       58.33          
Net interest spread     2.17       2.09       2.55          
Net interest margin     2.61       2.53       2.85          
Dividend payout ratio     53.16       54.57       46.65              
                         
Capital ratios at period end                        
Consolidated equity to assets     10.95   %   10.73   %   10.31   %          
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)     10.94   %   10.72   %   10.30   %      
                     
Asset quality analysis at period end                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.38   %   0.38   %   0.36   %      
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.36       0.35       0.31          
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.99       0.99       0.95          
Coverage ratio (3)   2.6x   2.6x   2.6x        
                     
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net gains on equity securities).
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
                     
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended            
    09/30/24   09/30/23            
Summary of operations                    
Net interest income $   113,037       133,238              
Provision (Credit) for credit losses     1,600       (100 )            
Net gains on equity securities     1,383       -              
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities     14,042       13,841              
Noninterest expense     77,562       82,466              
Net income     37,552       48,798              
                     
Per share                    
Net income per share:                    
- Basic $   1.97       2.57              
- Diluted     1.97       2.57              
Cash dividends     1.08       1.08              
Book value at period end     35.19       32.80              
Market price at period end     33.07       27.29              
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets     0.82   %   1.08              
Return on average equity     7.68       10.57                  
Efficiency ratio (1)     60.80       55.70                  
Net interest spread     2.08       2.78                  
Net interest margin     2.52       3.01            
Dividend payout ratio     54.70       42.11                  
                         
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net gains on equity securities).
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 52,112     $ 50,660     $ 49,804     $ 49,201     $ 47,921  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises     718       909       906       750       672  
State and political subdivisions     -       1       -       1       -  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential     1,397       1,451       1,494       1,533       1,485  
Corporate bonds     361       362       476       477       473  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities     90       94       100       102       107  
Other securities     2       2       3       3       2  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale     2,568       2,819       2,979       2,866       2,739  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential     62       65       68       70       73  
Total interest on held to maturity securities     62       65       68       70       73  
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     153       147       152       149       131  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments     6,174       6,894       6,750       6,354       6,688  
Total interest income     61,069       60,585       59,753       58,640       57,552  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking     311       288       240       165       102  
Savings     770       675       712       707       639  
Money market deposit accounts     2,154       2,228       2,342       2,500       2,384  
Time deposits     18,969       19,400       19,677       16,460       11,962  
Interest on short-term borrowings     194       206       204       201       244  
Total interest expense     22,398       22,797       23,175       20,033       15,331  
                     
Net interest income     38,671       37,788       36,578       38,607       42,221  
                     
Less: Provision for credit losses     500       500       600       1,350       100  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     38,171       37,288       35,978       37,257       42,121  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income     2,044       1,609       1,816       1,612       1,627  
Fees for services to customers     2,482       2,399       2,745       2,563       2,590  
Net gains on equity securities     23       1,360       -       -       -  
Other     382       283       282       299       357  
Total noninterest income     4,931       5,651       4,843       4,474       4,574  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     12,134       12,520       11,427       12,444       12,393  
Net occupancy expense     4,271       4,375       4,611       4,209       4,358  
Equipment expense     1,757       1,990       1,738       1,852       1,923  
Professional services     1,863       1,570       1,460       1,561       1,717  
Outsourced services     2,551       2,755       2,501       2,532       2,720  
Advertising expense     339       466       408       384       586  
FDIC and other insurance     1,112       797       1,094       1,085       1,078  
Other real estate expense (income), net     204       16       74       (12 )     163  
Other     1,969       1,970       1,590       4,776       2,522  
Total noninterest expenses     26,200       26,459       24,903       28,831       27,460  
                     
Income before taxes     16,902       16,480       15,918       12,900       19,235  
Income taxes     4,027       3,929       3,792       3,052       4,555  
                     
Net income   $ 12,875     $ 12,551     $ 12,126     $ 9,848     $ 14,680  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic   $ 0.68     $ 0.66     $ 0.64     $ 0.52     $ 0.77  
                     
- Diluted     0.68       0.66       0.64       0.52       0.77  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)     19,010       19,022       19,024       19,024       19,024  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)     19,036       19,033       19,032       19,026       19,024  
                     
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended            
    09/30/24   09/30/23            
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest and fees on loans $   152,576       138,255                  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises     2,533       2,055                  
State and political subdivisions     1       1                  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential     4,342       4,613                  
Corporate bonds     1,199       1,510                  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities     284       335                  
Other securities     7       7                  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale     8,366       8,521                  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential     195       226                  
Total interest on held to maturity securities     195       226                  
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     452       351                  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments     19,818       20,213                  
Total interest income     181,407       167,566                  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking     839       217                  
Savings     2,157       1,824                  
Money market deposit accounts     6,724       4,954                  
Time deposits     58,046       26,525                  
Interest on short-term borrowings     604       808                  
Total interest expense     68,370       34,328                  
                     
Net interest income     113,037       133,238                  
                     
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses     1,600       (100 )                
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses     111,437       133,338                  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income     5,469       4,813                  
Fees for services to customers     7,626       8,085                  
Net gains on equity securities     1,383       -                  
Other     947       943                  
Total noninterest income     15,425       13,841                  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     36,081       38,798                  
Net occupancy expense     13,257       13,218                  
Equipment expense     5,485       5,758                  
Professional services     4,893       4,684                  
Outsourced services     7,807       7,507                  
Advertising expense     1,213       1,494                  
FDIC and other insurance     3,003       3,215                  
Other real estate expense, net     294       536                  
Other     5,529       7,256                  
Total noninterest expenses     77,562       82,466                  
                     
Income before taxes     49,300       64,713                  
Income taxes     11,748       15,915                  
                     
Net income $   37,552       48,798                      
                         
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $   1.97       2.57              
                     
- Diluted     1.97       2.57              
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)     19,019       19,024              
Average diluted shares (in thousands)     19,034       19,024              
                     
                     
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks   $ 49,659     $ 42,193     $ 44,868     $ 49,274     $ 45,940  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments     473,306       493,920       564,815       528,730       461,321  
Total cash and cash equivalents     522,965       536,113       609,683       578,004       507,261  
                   
Securities available for sale:                  
U. S. government sponsored enterprises     90,588       106,796       128,854       118,668       121,474  
States and political subdivisions     26       26       26       26       34  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                  
obligations - residential     222,841       218,311       227,078       237,677       233,719  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities     15,171       15,592       16,260       17,186       17,316  
Corporate bonds     54,327       53,764       53,341       78,052       76,935  
Other securities     701       688       682       680       657  
Total securities available for sale     383,654       395,177       426,241       452,289       450,135  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations-residential     5,636       5,921       6,206       6,458       6,724  
Total held to maturity securities     5,636       5,921       6,206       6,458       6,724  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     6,507       6,507       6,203       6,203       6,203  
                   
Loans:                  
Commercial     280,261       282,441       279,092       273,515       268,642  
Residential mortgage loans     4,382,674       4,370,640       4,354,369       4,365,063       4,343,006  
Home equity line of credit     393,418       370,063       355,879       347,415       332,028  
Installment loans     14,503       15,168       16,166       16,886       16,605  
Loans, net of deferred net costs     5,070,856       5,038,312       5,005,506       5,002,879       4,960,281  
                   
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     49,950       49,772       49,220       48,578       47,226  
Net loans     5,020,906       4,988,540       4,956,286       4,954,301       4,913,055  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net     33,324       33,466       33,423       34,007       32,135  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     37,958       38,376       39,647       40,542       41,475  
Other assets     98,730       102,544       101,881       96,387       97,310  
                   
Total assets   $ 6,109,680     $ 6,106,644     $ 6,179,570     $ 6,168,191     $ 6,054,298  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand   $ 753,878     $ 745,227     $ 742,997     $ 754,532     $ 773,293  
Interest-bearing checking     988,527       1,029,606       1,020,136       1,015,213       1,033,898  
Savings accounts     1,092,038       1,144,427       1,155,517       1,179,241       1,235,658  
Money market deposit accounts     477,113       517,445       532,611       565,767       610,012  
Time deposits     1,952,635       1,840,262       1,903,908       1,836,024       1,581,504  
Total deposits     5,264,191       5,276,967       5,355,169       5,350,777       5,234,365  
                   
Short-term borrowings     91,450       89,720       94,374       88,990       103,110  
Operating lease liabilities     41,469       42,026       43,438       44,471       45,418  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     43,549       42,763       37,399       38,668       47,479  
                   
Total liabilities     5,440,659       5,451,476       5,530,380       5,522,906       5,430,372  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                  
Capital stock     20,058       20,058       20,058       20,058       20,058  
Surplus     257,644       257,490       257,335       257,181       257,078  
Undivided profits     442,079       436,048       430,346       425,069       422,082  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (6,600 )     (14,268 )     (14,763 )     (13,237 )     (31,506 )
Treasury stock at cost     (44,160 )     (44,160 )     (43,786 )     (43,786 )     (43,786 )
                   
Total shareholders' equity     669,021       655,168       649,190       645,285       623,926  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,109,680     $ 6,106,644     $ 6,179,570     $ 6,168,191     $ 6,054,298  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)     19,010       19,010       19,024       19,024       19,024  
                     


 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial   $ 466   $ 741   $ 532   $ 536   $ 540  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     15,320     14,992     14,359     14,375     14,633  
Installment     163     131     149     151     93  
Total non-accrual loans     15,949     15,864     15,040     15,062     15,266  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     -     -     -     3     5  
Total nonperforming loans     15,949     15,864     15,040     15,065     15,271  
Other real estate owned     2,503     2,334     2,334     194     1,185  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 18,452   $ 18,198   $ 17,374   $ 15,259   $ 16,456  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial   $ 314   $ 314   $ 314   $ 314   $ 314  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     3,176     2,985     2,921     2,272     2,228  
Installment     5     22     -     15     65  
Total non-accrual loans     3,495     3,321     3,235     2,601     2,607  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming loans     3,495     3,321     3,235     2,601     2,607  
Other real estate owned     -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 3,495   $ 3,321   $ 3,235   $ 2,601   $ 2,607  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial   $ 780   $ 1,055   $ 846   $ 850   $ 854  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     18,496     17,977     17,280     16,647     16,861  
Installment     168     153     149     166     158  
Total non-accrual loans     19,444     19,185     18,275     17,663     17,873  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     -     -     -     3     5  
Total nonperforming loans     19,444     19,185     18,275     17,666     17,878  
Other real estate owned     2,503     2,334     2,334     194     1,185  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 21,947   $ 21,519   $ 20,609   $ 17,860   $ 19,063  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial   $ 65   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     104     (74 )   (78 )   219     (26 )
Installment     11     (2 )   36     23     14  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs   $ 180   $ (76 ) $ (42 ) $ 242   $ (12 )
             
Florida            
Commercial   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     -     17     -     -     -  
Installment     42     7     -     6     -  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs   $ 42   $ 24   $ -   $ 6   $ -  
             
Total            
Commercial   $ 65   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     104     (57 )   (78 )   219     (26 )
Installment     53     5     36     29     14  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs   $ 222   $ (52 ) $ (42 ) $ 248   $ (12 )
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1)   $ 19,444   $ 19,185   $ 18,275   $ 17,666   $ 17,878  
Total nonperforming assets (1)     21,947     21,519     20,609     17,860     19,063  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)     222     (52 )   (42 )   248     (12 )
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)     49,950     49,772     49,220     48,578     47,226  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.38 %   0.38 %   0.37 %   0.35 %   0.36 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.36 %   0.35 %   0.33 %   0.29 %   0.31 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.99 %   0.99 %   0.98 %   0.97 %   0.95 %
Coverage ratio (1)     256.9 %   259.4 %   269.3 %   275.0 %   264.2 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)     0.02 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.02 %   0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)   56.3x N/A N/A 49.0x N/A
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
             


 
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    September 30, 2024     September 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   $ 95,073     $ 718 3.02 %   $ 119,406     $ 672 2.25 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential     241,792       1,397 2.29       269,535       1,485 2.19  
State and political subdivisions     26       - 6.75       34       - 6.74  
Corporate bonds     55,041       361 2.63       80,331       473 2.36  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities     16,663       90 2.15       19,801       107 2.15  
Other     701       2 1.14       686       2 1.17  
                         
Total securities available for sale     409,296       2,568 2.51       489,793       2,739 2.24  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments     465,922       6,174 5.27       494,597       6,688 5.37  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential     5,779       62 4.29       6,877       73 4.22  
                         
Total held to maturity securities     5,779       62 4.29       6,877       73 4.22  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     6,507       153 9.41       6,203       131 8.45  
                         
Commercial loans     279,199       3,807 5.45       261,061       3,398 5.21  
Residential mortgage loans     4,375,641       41,811 3.82       4,325,219       39,321 3.64  
Home equity lines of credit     380,422       6,245 6.53       320,446       4,946 6.12  
Installment loans     14,443       249 6.87       15,959       256 6.37  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income     5,049,705       52,112 4.12       4,922,685       47,921 3.89  
                         
Total interest earning assets     5,937,209     $ 61,069 4.11       5,920,155     $ 57,552 3.88  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (49,973 )             (47,077 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets     187,166               172,523          
                         
                         
Total assets   $ 6,074,402             $ 6,045,601          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts   $ 1,000,333     $ 311 0.12 %   $ 1,050,313     $ 102 0.04 %
Money market accounts     499,408       2,154 1.72       625,031       2,384 1.51  
Savings     1,122,673       770 0.27       1,282,641       639 0.20  
Time deposits     1,880,021       18,969 4.01       1,494,402       11,962 3.18  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits     4,502,435       22,204 1.96       4,452,387       15,087 1.34  
Short-term borrowings     87,677       194 0.88       110,018       244 0.88  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities     4,590,112     $ 22,398 1.94       4,562,405     $ 15,331 1.33  
                         
Demand deposits     742,164               776,885          
Other liabilities     80,502               81,411          
Shareholders' equity     661,624               624,900          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,074,402             $ 6,045,601          
                         
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)       $ 38,671           $ 42,221    
                         
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)         2.17 %         2.55 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)       2.61 %         2.85 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)         -             -    
                         
                         
Net interest income       $ 38,671           $ 42,221    
                         
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
                         
                         
                         
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024     September 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $   111,570       2,533 3.03 % $   120,243       2,055 2.28 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential     250,343       4,342 2.31       278,252       4,613 2.21  
State and political subdivisions     26       1 6.80       34       1 6.74  
Corporate bonds     61,221       1,199 2.61       83,732       1,510 2.41  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities     17,438       284 2.17       20,876       335 2.14  
Other     697       7 1.34       686       7 1.02  
                         
Total securities available for sale     441,295       8,366 2.53       503,823       8,521 1.69  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments     489,934       19,818 5.40       540,570       20,213 5.00  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential     6,053       195 4.29       7,205       226 4.18  
                         
Total held to maturity securities     6,053       195 4.29       7,205       226 4.18  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     6,350       452 9.49       5,957       351 5.89  
                         
Commercial loans     278,981       11,232 5.37       249,738       9,716 5.19  
Residential mortgage loans     4,364,821       123,046 3.76       4,269,494       114,227 3.57  
Home equity lines of credit     365,932       17,522 6.40       305,075       13,598 5.96  
Installment loans     15,319       776 6.76       15,015       714 6.35  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income     5,025,053       152,576 4.05       4,839,322       138,255 3.81  
                         
Total interest earning assets     5,968,685       181,407 4.05       5,896,877       167,566 3.79  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (49,419 )             (46,812 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets     187,963               173,521          
                         
                         
Total assets $   6,107,229           $   6,023,586          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $   999,839       839 0.11 % $   1,088,859       217 0.03 %
Money market accounts     522,636       6,724 1.72       613,119       4,954 1.08  
Savings     1,142,313       2,157 0.25       1,363,052       1,824 0.18  
Time deposits     1,881,027       58,046 4.12       1,343,762       26,525 2.64  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits     4,545,815       67,766 1.99       4,408,792       33,520 1.02  
Short-term borrowings     91,551       604 0.88       121,911       808 0.89  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities     4,637,366       68,370 1.97       4,530,703       34,328 1.01  
                         
Demand deposits     734,604               793,890          
Other liabilities     82,233               81,771          
Shareholders' equity     653,026               617,224          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   6,107,229           $   6,023,588          
                         
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)         113,037             133,238    
                         
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)         2.08 %         2.78 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)       2.52 %         3.01 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)         -             -    
                         
                         
Net interest income         113,037             133,238    
                         
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
               
(dollars in thousands)              
(Unaudited)              
    9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023      
Tangible Book Value Per Share              
               
Equity (GAAP)   $ 669,021   $ 655,168   $ 623,926        
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553        
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 668,468   $ 654,615   $ 623,373        
               
Shares outstanding     19,010     19,010     19,024        
Tangible book value per share     35.16     34.44     32.77        
Book value per share     35.19     34.46     32.80        
               
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets              
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 6,109,680   $ 6,106,644   $ 6,054,298        
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553        
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,109,127   $ 6,106,091   $ 6,053,745        
               
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)     10.94 %   10.72 %   10.30 %      
Equity to Assets (GAAP)     10.95 %   10.73 %   10.31 %      
               
    Three months ended   Nine Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023   9/30/2024 9/30/2023
               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 38,671   $ 37,788   $ 42,221     $ 113,037   $ 133,238  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     -     -     -       -     -  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)     38,671     37,788     42,221       113,037     133,238  
Non-interest income (GAAP)     4,931     5,651     4,574       15,425     13,841  
Less: Net gains on equity securities     23     1,360     -       1,383     -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   $ 43,579   $ 42,079   $ 46,795     $ 127,079   $ 147,079  
               
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 26,200   $ 26,459   $ 27,460     $ 77,562   $ 82,466  
Less: Other real estate expense, net     204     16     163       294     536  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   $ 25,996   $ 26,443   $ 27,297     $ 77,268   $ 81,930  
               
Efficiency Ratio     59.65 %   62.84 %   58.33 %     60.80 %   55.70 %
               


   
Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
   
Contact: Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693

Primary Logo

