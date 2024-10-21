O2Gold Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (NEX: OTGO.H) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) today announced that Anthony Milewski has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Anthony Milewski is an influential figure in the mining, metals, and energy industries, recognized for his strategic acumen, novel approach to deal making and financing. He has also built a reputation as an astute venture stage tech investor focusing on green energy technology and artificial intelligence, with a dedication to sustainable practices. Mr. Milewski has been involved in successfully financing and advancing projects across the globe.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company.

For additional information, please contact:

Scott Moore, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 861-1685

Email: smoore@miningsm.com

Regulatory Statements

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.