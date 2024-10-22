Jeulia Jewelry: Crafting Beauty with a Conscience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeulia Jewelry proudly reaffirms its commitment to corporate social responsibility by integrating beauty and sustainability into every facet of its operations, ensuring that each exquisite piece not only captivates but also fosters a brighter future and drives positive global change while providing premium, responsible jewelry.Utilizing ethical practices and eco-friendly materials is Jeulia Jewelry’s core mission of using lab-grown stones that are conflict-free and have minimal environmental impact because of advanced technology that replicates natural growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards through strict sourcing and manufacturing practices that respect human dignity, Jeulia exclusively uses recycled precious metals from discarded jewelry, industrial waste, and electronic devices. This approach not only reduces the need for new mining but also ensures that their jewelry maintains the purity and durability of newly mined metals.By using recycled and sustainable packaging, Jeulia’s commitment to being eco-friendly also extends to their packaging, where they avoid single-use plastics in favor of recycled paper and cardboard, as well as biodegradable and compostable materials, reinforcing our dedication to reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.With Jeulia Jewelry’s commitment to making a positive social impact by giving back to the world by donating $2 per unit sale toward their partnerships with esteemed organizations that have been able to make a difference by supporting the following:Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS): Protect sharks, rays, and dolphins by fighting against unsustainable fishing practices, wildlife crime, and climate change.Give Back to Nature: 20,000 trees planted, 18,700 bottles recycled, and offset 11,160 metric tons of carbon.The National Breast Cancer Foundation: Provide over 192,000 mammograms, over 858,000 patient navigation services, and over 240,000 breast health education services to women in need.World Animal Protection: Save 28,475 animals affected by disaster, vaccinated 148,733 animals, provided 11,000+ animals with food and care, and advocated with over 1 million citizens to fight global wildlife trade.“The mark we leave on the world is just as important as the beautiful jewelry we make,” explains Gavin, CEO of Jeulia. “At Jeulia, we are proud to give back to organizations that impact the world.”About Jeulia Jewelry:At Jeulia, jewelry is more than just an accessory; it serves as a profound representation of personal identity and cherished moments. Jeulia believes that through their jewelry, you can enhance your look while evoking deep emotions and creating lasting memories. This belief is the driving force to craft premium, artisanal pieces that reflect both unique essence and values. Each piece is designed and handcrafted in their state-of-the-art studio in Hong Kong, ensuring that it is as distinctive and authentic as you are, with a focus on true artisanship and personalized care. By prioritizing quality and using environmentally-conscious materials, the brand creates jewelry that resonates with your personal story and celebrates life’s special moments, infusing each piece with passion, love, and commitment to craftsmanship.

