Jeulia Jewelry Celebrates 10 Years of Crafting Elegance with Exclusive Anniversary Sale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeulia Jewelry , renowned for its artisanal craftsmanship and original, hand-made designs, is thrilled to announce its 10th anniversary celebration. Founded in 2014, Jeulia has dedicated the past decade to creating timeless jewelry pieces that resonate deeply with personal stories and emotions. To mark this milestone, Jeulia is offering an extraordinary sale with discounts reaching up to 70%, available until 10/28/2024.Throughout this special event, customers can enjoy:10% Off Sitewide20% Off When Buying 2 or More Exclusive Customized Packaging : Special pink packaging box created just for this anniversary. Mystery Box Jewelry Gift Package : With four themes to choose from (Starry Night, Simple & Versatile, Dreamy Ocean, or Golden Shimmer), this box contains at least four mystery products, including rings, necklaces, earrings, etc..Through this 10th anniversary campaign, we would like to thank our customers for their trust and support for Jeulia over the years” remarks Gavin, CEO of Jeulia. “We hope that every one of our customers will love themselves with Jeulia.”To celebrate a decade in business, Jeulia offers sitewide sales on their extensive jewelry selection, featuring a diverse range of cuts like round, square, and heart, and a vibrant palette of stones including diamonds, rubies, and sapphires. Their premium pieces, available in sterling silver, yellow gold, rose gold, and black gold, encompass rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and watches.With wedding rings be their top-selling collection, the brand also features unique collections such as Van Gogh inspired and art-inspired Starry Night and Artist’s Soul, animal-loving Hug Me, floral Dreamy Garden, carry your love and memories with Hidlove, the wings of Fluttering Allure, Skull, Flower, Artemis, feminine princess-inspired Amore, the hidden beauty of Reveal, and the beautiful miracle born of nature Pearl.Designed and handcrafted in-house at Jeulia’s advanced studio in Hong Kong, each piece reflects meticulous attention to detail and quality, embodying true artisanship to evoke a deep emotional connection and lasting impression.In addition to their commitment to exquisite craftsmanship, Jeulia is proud to use environmentally-conscious materials, ensuring that each piece is not only beautiful but also responsibly produced.With a core mission of caring for and giving back to the world, Jeulia is proud to use produce responsibly with environmentally-conscious materials, and Donate proceeds with #JEULIAGIVES charities: Ocean Preservation Society, World Animal Protection, National Breast Cancer Foundation, and Give back to Nature.@jeuliajewlery - Instagram@jeulia_official - TikTok###

