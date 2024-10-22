Jason Schenker Delivers Keynote at the 2024 SAE North American International Propulsion Conference (NAIPC) in Chicago

Jason Schenker Gave "Insightful and Engaging" Keynote for SAE North American International Propulsion Conference on Economics, Geopolitics, AI, Sustainability

It was an honor sharing original research from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute with some of the world's leading propulsion and automotive executives and leaders.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are pleased to share that Jason Schenker , the top-ranked economist, global futurist, and bestselling author, delivered a keynote address for the SAE North American International Propulsion Conference (NAIPC) in Chicago, Illinois, on September 25, 2024.SAE International is the leader in connecting and educating mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. The North American International Propulsion Conference is the premier annual gathering in the propulsion and powertrain industry, exclusively tailored for top-tier executives.NAIPC is organized by industry leaders, bringing together a distinguished audience of individuals at the director level or higher, creating an environment conducive to high-level discussions. The 2024 event theme was “Building Resilient Propulsion Strategies Amidst Market Complexity.”With his deep expertise in transportation, energy, economics, supply chain, and future trends, Mr. Schenker’s speech for the SAE NAIPC was titled “Economic and Technology Trends Driving the Future of Propulsion.” Mr. Schenker’s talk was tailored for automotive, propulsion, and transportation leaders navigating an uncertain outlook of risks and opportunities.Drawing on exclusive research from Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker offered insights into the economy, financial markets, and non-partisan politics. He also integrated cutting-edge trend and technology insights from The Futurist Institute, including the transformative roles of sustainability mandates, the limitations of electric vehicles, rising power demand, artificial intelligence opportunities, geopolitical risks, and decoupling U.S. and Chinese supply chains.SAE is a global association of more than 128,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive, and commercial vehicle industries. Founded in 1905, SAE strives to serve its primary constituents in a variety of ways. SAE’s various technical, historical, and statistical publications are distributed to customers in more than 65 countries annually. SAE’s Training and Professional Development capabilities have expanded in the past 20 years - SAE now produces more than 450 separate professional development events every year.Reflecting on his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared, “It was a pleasure to share research and insights at SAE's NAIPC about the most critical trends that will shape the future of global propulsion, including global demographic trends, shifting supply chain risks and opportunities, practical business use cases for A.I., economic and financial market outlooks, sustainability mandates and electric vehicles, geopolitical risks, political challenges, and other relevant topics for leading propulsion and automotive executives.”Mr. Schenker’s speech emphasized multiple themes essential for propulsion, transportation, and automotive leaders seeking to capture upside opportunities and manage future challenges, including:- Global Population and Income Growth- Outlook for the U.S. and Global Economy- Recent Trends in Automotive Sales, Vehicle Fleet Life, and Manufacturing- U.S. Jobs and Consumer Debt- Practical Artificial Intelligence Use Cases- Cold War TwoGeopolitical and Supply Chain Risks- U.S. 2024 Election Uncertainty and Risks- Sustainability Mandates and E.V. Limitations- Key Strategic Considerations for PropulsionChris Ciuca, Vice President of Professional Engagement at SAE International, shared, “Jason’s presentation was both insightful and engaging, covering the economic impact of advancements in electric propulsion, hybrid systems, and internal combustion engines. Jason’s ability to blend technical depth with strategic economic foresight made him an exceptional speaker and industry leader.”Following the event, Mr. Schenker expressed his appreciation for the invite to speak to leading automotive and propulsion executives: “It was an honor sharing original research from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute with some of the world’s leading propulsion and automotive executives and leaders.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.2 million students have taken Jason’s 40 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Jason Schenker is a 2024 LinkedIn Top Voice.- For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org - For more information about Prestige Economics, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com - For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.