Bitget brings GRASS (GRASS) to Pre-Market For Advance Trading Orders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of GRASS (GRASS) for pre-market trading, allowing users to place advance trading orders before the token becomes available for spot trading. The pre-market phase is open, traders can engage in GRASS/USDT trading through Bitget’s platform, enabling from an opportunity to participate in early trades ahead of the wider market release.

GRASS is a decentralized data layer built for artificial intelligence, enabling users to share their internet bandwidth and collect verifiable network data through a distributed system. Node operators leverage unused internet capacity to gather raw data for AI training, turning excess bandwidth into a valuable resource. The total supply of GRASS is set at 1 billion tokens.

Bitget’s Pre-market platform has emerged as a key tool for traders seeking early access to different tokens, offering a competitive edge by enabling transactions before official market listings. This feature supports peer-to-peer trades, providing participants the ability to negotiate prices and secure liquidity in advance. Buyers can lock in rates, while sellers benefit from the flexibility of completing deliveries without needing to hold coins upfront.

Bitget continues to expand its presence across both spot and derivatives markets, maintaining its position as one of the top 10 centralized exchanges. Since its launch in April 2024, the pre-market platform has offered users early access to high-profile projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC). With more than 800 coins and 900 trading pairs available, Bitget is committed to enhancing its platform offerings and providing users with early opportunities to engage in the most in variety projects in the crypto space.

Bitget’s introduction of GRASS through its pre-market mechanism shows the platform’s strategy to provide users early access to emerging blockchain projects. This early engagement can benefit both the token’s market exposure and user participation, making it an integral part of Bitget’s expanding crypto ecosystem.

