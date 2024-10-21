Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit Unveils Official Agenda

Two days of insightful discussions exploring the convergence of AI and Web3.

Palo Alto, CA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the much-anticipated Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit has officially unveiled its full agenda. Set to take place from October 30 to 31, 2024, the two-day event will discuss the future at the intersection of AI and Web3 with thought leaders, innovators, and experts from the fields of artificial intelligence and Web3 technology.



The summit has an exciting lineup of 50 + speakers coming from CTH Group, Crypto Council for Innovation, Stanford University, Columbia University, University of Southern California, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, Blockchain Capital, Plug & Play, Fundamental Labs, Hack VC, HashKey Capital, SNZ Capital, CoinList Ventures, Republic Crypto, Amazon Web Services (AWS), PwC, DFINITY Foundation, Aptos Labs, The Block, MetaEra, Decrypt, and more.

With a diverse range of topics, the Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit aims to push the boundaries of innovation and collaboration through keynotes, panel discussions, dialogues, and networking opportunities.





“We are excited to explore the convergence of AI and Web3,” said Raymond Yuan, CEO and Founder of CTH Group. “The Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit will not only discuss emerging trends but also highlight ideas for the future."

Additionally, special thanks to DFINITY, Privasea, Coinlist, Alpha Square Group, PSE Trading, Hypercycle.ai, ETC Grants Dao, Physyn, Chain Opera, and Xchat for sponsoring this event. We also want to thank our media partners Cointelegraph, The Block, Decrypt, U.Today, Cointribune, BlockchainReporter, BitPush, BlockchainWire, TechFlow, BlockBeats, Chain Catcher, Foresight News, De.Things, MarsBit, CHAINDD, Jinse.cn, Odaily, Cointime, and WJB for reporting this event.

For more information, please visit: www.aw3.ai

About CTH Group

CTH Group is a leading investment company that has set its sights on the transformative potential of blockchain technology since 2016. Through three distinct business areas, including venture capital investment, secondary markets, and infrastructure, CTH Group aims to capture the enormous dividends brought by digital technology innovation through deep understanding of technological advancement and ultra-long-term vision.

About Fundamental Labs

Fundamental Labs, a venture capital firm investing in Web3 since 2016, supports top entrepreneurs in driving innovation and creating value for a better digital society. With a diverse portfolio spanning AI and crypto finance, we've been working closely with over 60 projects, including Coinbase, Polkadot, VeChain, BNB, Avalanche, Near, Peaq Network, Chainlink, Filecoin, Mask, SingularityNET, Stacks, Zecrey, Bitlight Labs, etc. With regional headquarters and local teams across Asia, Europe, and North America, we connect with promising projects globally to advance the Web3 ecosystem.

About Axlflops

Axlflops is a DePlN network committed to democratizing Al computing to match the increasing demand for available resources. Axlflops Network leverages upon advanced algorithms to match AI computing demand with available resources efficiently, aiming to democratize access to AI computing.

About MetaEra

MetaEra is a branding and growth expert that provides creative solutions to companies in the Web3 world. Utilizing its all-encompassing resources, MetaEra can elevate your brand and business with customized services both regionally and globally.

MetaEra offers the following services to its global clients: Media Strategy and Distribution, Writing & Content Production, Influencer/KOL Marketing, Social Media and Community Engagement, Offline Event Services, Online Event and AMA Services, Research and Insights, Growth Strategy and Analytics, Public Affairs.

About AI2030

AI2030 is a member-based initiative aiming to harness the transformative power of AI to benefit humanity while minimizing its potential negative impact. Focused on Responsible AI, AI for All, and AI for Good, the goal is to bridge awareness, talent, and resource gaps, enabling responsible AI adoption across public and private sectors.

About Stanford Blockchain Accelerator

Stanford Blockchain Accelerator supports Stanford student and alumni founders building transformational ventures driving increased adoption of blockchain technologies. These include infrastructure, developer tooling, analytics, user experience, and compelling real world use cases among others. 90% of our 36 teams raised >$2M from top VC funds, they've collectively raised over $80M, and 70% launch and are post revenue with customers within 6 months. Our content, mentor network, community, and partners give an unfair advantage ensuring success.

Yiyan Wang contact-at-aw3.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.