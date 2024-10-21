Basics2Breakthroughs: Revolutionizing research with quantum technology

Researcher Katie Klymko studies current and future quantum computing hardware and their potential to power new algorithms. Her work aims to accelerate complex computations and new discoveries in fields like biology, chemistry, and materials science.

