Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,976 in the last 365 days.

Basics2Breakthroughs: Revolutionizing research with quantum technology

Researcher Katie Klymko studies current and future quantum computing hardware and their potential to power new algorithms. Her work aims to accelerate complex computations and new discoveries in fields like biology, chemistry, and materials science.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Basics2Breakthroughs: Revolutionizing research with quantum technology

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more