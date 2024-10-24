See the Future of Lab Efficiency with the Latest Release of LabTwin—Now GxP Compliant

LIMS Wizards is a global scientific software solutions provider. Join us to ask the LabTwin expert about GxP capabilities on November 13.

Join Jeroen de Haas, LabTwin Head of Product, for an Ask the Expert session November 13 at 11:30 a.m. EST

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, is pleased to announce that LabTwin, the leading AI- and voice-powered smart lab assistant supports good laboratory practices (GLP) and good clinical practices (GCP). LabTwin has robust data capture capabilities and enables hands-free accuracy in documentation, wherever a technician may be.

“LabTwin reduces the regulatory risks associated with error-prone, paper-based manual processes. LIMS Wizards is excited to bring these GxP capabilities to life science researchers in North America,” explains Michael Barkan, Validation Delivery Manager.

Now users can take advantage of the Report Editor in LabTwin to compile all their data into a GLP-compliant document. Using LabTwin at the bench gives scientists a simple tool to track protocol deviations, capture observations, follow standard operating procedures, and take notes without risk of forgetting something mid-procedure. LabTwin even captures data in the dark or while the user is in full protective gear. Jeroen de Haas, LabTwin Head of Product, will demonstrate these capabilities live on November 13 at 11:30 a.m. EST.

LabTwin acts as a mobile companion in the lab, guiding scientists through the steps of protocols and experiments while capturing observations, results, or pictures in real-time and in context. The advanced voice technology is based on large natural language processing models, combined with laboratory-specific training, which enables LabTwin to surpass the accuracy of other digital assistants. LabTwin can structure the captured data using FAIR data principles, incorporate metadata and results, and be configured with company-specific terminology and workflows. It can also be interfaced with ELN or LIMS software if desired.

LIMS Wizards provides LabTwin to scientists across the United States and Canada to enable better scientific efforts. Join us on November 13 at 11:30 a.m. EST to see how LabTwin can support GxP in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device laboratories.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, develops intuitive products that fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. Our solutions are designed for simple implementation, so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions.

