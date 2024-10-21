Bybit Card Expands Cashback Options to Include BTC and ETH

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the expanded cashback program for its signature Bybit Card. In addition to the current option to receive cashback in USDT, Bybit Card users may opt to receive BTC or ETH cashback for the first time, enabling holders to increase BTC or ETH holdings and potentially capture market upside when prices go up.

The limited-time offer is an innovative Bybit Card feature to introduce more rewards options into the mix, rotating different tokens with each campaign. From now until the rewards pool is fully unlocked, users who are bullish on BTC or ETH can potentially boost their holdings through everyday spendings with their Bybit Card.

Receiving cashback in these two dominant cryptocurrencies takes just three steps:

Signing up for the Bybit Card (if available in the user's region) Loging in and selecting BTC or ETH as the preferred cashback option via the Cash Rewards page Spending with the Bybit Card for daily purchases and reveiving up to 10% cashback



Tailored to the diverse needs of the crypto community, the Bybit Card is positioned to provide flexibility with both crypto cashback or stablecoin (USDT) cashback. This allows users to align their rewards strategy with their financial goals:

BTC or ETH cashback goes to the user's crypto portfolios with every swipe, capturing potential market gains for crypto optimists and fans of the classic pair.

goes to the user's crypto portfolios with every swipe, capturing potential market gains for crypto optimists and fans of the classic pair. USDT cashback offers more predictable rewards, providing a potential option for users who prioritize stability over market exposure

"Bybit's vision for an integrated financial future centers on delivering convenience, meeting real-world consumer needs, and providing seamless access to crypto assets," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "With our expanded cashback options, users can now grow their BTC and ETH holdings through everyday spending. We believe the new feature is a value-add for our users, transforming the Bybit Card from a simple payment tool into a gateway for users to participate in the market’s potential upside.”

The Bybit Card empowers users to offramp their crypto in daily spendings. Featuring instant access to over 90 million Mastercard merchants worldwide and Bybit’s support for a wide array of tokens, the card also offers a generous tiered cashback program, with rewards ranging from 2% to 10%.

The feature is available for eligible Bybit Card users in applicable regions only. Terms and conditions apply: Bybit Card - BTC/ETH Crypto CashBack

