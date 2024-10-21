Food Lion Recalls Three Varieties of Food Lion Frozen Waffles

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is notifying customers of a recall affecting Food Lion frozen waffles after being alerted by supplier TreeHouse Foods of possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. This recall affects only the products listed below.

Food Lion Blueberry Waffles

12.3 ounce

UPC 03582609144

Food Lion Buttermilk Waffles

12.3 ounce

UPC 03582609146

Food Lion Homestyle Waffles

12.3 ounce

UPC 03582609145

Customers may have purchased these products on Friday, Oct. 18.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0eac191-9141-4493-96d2-bc0eb382283d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba2f6a1a-daa5-48f0-9a2c-488e2c37a05c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ab8efb-219b-4745-862c-39d52fd3f6e9

