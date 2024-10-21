UBCC Acquired by Pioneer Accounting Group

The company will continue to drive efficiencies in payroll and accounting technology

LEHI, Utah and SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Business Computing Company (UBCC), the leading provider of high-volume, high-productivity software for accounting and payroll professionals, today announced the purchase of all of its stock by Pioneer Accounting Group, based in Seattle, Washington.

Armaven Pogosyan, the founder of Pioneer Accounting Group, comments, “I had observed the exceptional productivity of UBCC software when I purchased the accounting practice of Vivat Lin, a UBCC client in Seattle. Lin’s staff confirmed that UBCC software productivity is 200% to 300% higher than at other accounting practices. I have never seen efficiencies and flexibility like this before, and that’s what led me to pursue the next step.”

In addition to UBCC and Lin Company, Pogosyan also owns Gandrud Financial and Archer Halliday.

Ken Garen, UBCC co-founder, says, “I am extremely pleased that Armaven is taking over UBCC to keep the industry-leading technology moving forward to the next generation. It means a lot to me that clients will continue to be able to depend on UBCC to make payroll and accounting the best and most efficient they can be.”

All current employees are staying with UBCC. The company will continue working on new payroll portal functionality. Garen will remain as a consultant for a few months during the transition.

Pogosyan says that his goal is to move his other firms over to UBCC to maximize cost savings and personnel. For ongoing clients of UBCC, updates, enhancements, maintenance and support will continue as they have in the past.

UBCC’s software is uniquely flexible, allowing operators to work in a heads-down keystroke environment for maximum productivity or in a mouse-driven drop-down menu environment and to create a huge variety of customized reports. UBCC’s software also allows for seamless import and export of data in any order needed and runs on over 600 platforms including all 32- and 64-bit Windows, Linux and UNIX operating systems and IBM mainframes.

Terms of the purchase will not be disclosed but were agreed on and the transaction was finalized September 30, 2024.

About Universal Business Computing Company

Founded in 1981, UBCC is the leading provider of high-volume, high-productivity payroll and accounting software for payroll and accounting professionals. UBCC offers four different packages to professional accounting firms, payroll service bureaus and commercial businesses: Client Data Center, Payroll Service Bureau, PEO Enterprise and Real-Time Accounting for Business. Modules include unified payroll, general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, bank reconciliation, depreciation, order billing, inventory management and job management. Technical support and customer service are available 24/7. For more information, call toll-free 800-827-8610 or visit UBCC online at www.ubcc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445

