ARCHANGELS and The Joint Commission Convening Organizations Across the Nation to Recognize and Support Unpaid Caregivers

The new Care Badge initiative – which is free to all – launches ahead of National Family Caregiver Month to help unpaid caregivers connect their skills to opportunities in a care economy

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCHANGELS and The Joint Commission invite the nation to join them in the Care Badge initiative, which supports, honors and creates opportunities for upward mobility for the more than 40% of adults across the country who serve as unpaid caregivers.[1] The founding organizations are joined by pilot collaborators, including the Alliance of Community Health Plans, the American Heart Association, the Association on Aging in NY, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Blue Star Families, Care.com, CaringBridge, Hilarity for Charity, the Massachusetts Caregiver Coalition, New York State Office for the Aging, and Northwell Health.

Unpaid caregivers provide often-invisible support to friends, family and neighbors, and there is increased attention on supporting this population given the vital role they play in the “care economy.” Caregivers develop a number of key skills in this role – from hands-on care to managing finances to navigating a complex system. These skills are not just valuable in a caregiving role – they can be valuable in any role.

Launched in advance of National Family Caregiver Month, the Care Badge is a free way for individuals to get recognition and timely access to resources and networks of support. It is also an opportunity for organizations and communities to rally around this population in ways that provide value for all. The Care Badge:

Helps recognize and celebrate the individuals in this role by providing a visual mark of caregiving experience.

Provides quick and actionable tips optimized around the biggest drivers of caregiver intensity.

Links caregivers to already available and free resources tailored to those intensity drivers.

Reframes for caregivers and potential employers the act of caregiving as a strength-based asset invaluable in the workforce.

Early results are proof of the concept that unpaid caregivers are eager to showcase their skills. Care Badges are being downloaded for:

LinkedIn or a resume (38%)

Email signature (23%)

Digital display (21%)

Print display (18%)

Additionally, the results show that Care Badge recipients are eager for support, exploring multiple caregiver resources while obtaining their badge. Over 86% of those earning their Care Badge also get their Caregiver Intensity Score, and more than 30% connect to additional free caregiver support.

Underscoring the mission of the Care Badge initiative, ARCHANGELS Co-founder and CEO Alexandra Drane shared, “We live in a care economy, and knowing how to care matters in all aspects of life, in jobs across all industries, and, really, to the health and wellbeing of our entire nation. The Care Badge celebrates and supports that reality, and while the Care Badge costs nothing, recognizing the value of that care is priceless.” She added, “We’re incredibly honored to join forces with The Joint Commission in bringing this movement to life.”

“Unpaid caregivers serve as the invisible backbone of our nation, and their contributions deserve acknowledgement,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission and Joint Commission International. “The Joint Commission proudly collaborates with ARCHANGELS on a movement that aligns with our mission to elevate care and improve patient safety for all. The workforce, especially in the healthcare sector, urgently needs the skills that unpaid caregivers possess. Through the Care Badge initiative, we hope unpaid caregivers will recognize how their critical skills are transformative to significantly helping patients across the country.”

The Care Badge initiative also features additional resources from both founding organizations:

The Joint Commission’s Speak Up™ for Unpaid Caregivers campaign offers tips for unpaid caregivers, such as how to communicate with healthcare providers to help a loved one, and guidance on how caregivers can take care of their own physical and mental health.

campaign offers tips for unpaid caregivers, such as how to communicate with healthcare providers to help a loved one, and guidance on how caregivers can take care of their own physical and mental health. ARCHANGELS’ Caregiver Intensity Index® engages all caregivers, especially those who do not see themselves in the role. It provides each caregiver with a ‘score’ and a tailored list of what’s most driving their intensity, as well as access to supportive resources available at no cost.

Formally launched today – the Care Badge is available to everyone. Just visit thecarebadge.com to earn the badge and explore free resources.

As we approach a month of honoring and celebrating unpaid caregivers, both ARCHANGELS and The Joint Commission are committed to carrying the momentum of National Family Caregiver Month into supporting this population at all times across all channels – because that’s where and how care happens.

###

About ARCHANGELS

ARCHANGELS is a women-owned, omni-channel platform hustling to make change happen for unpaid caregivers across the nation. ARCHANGELS works with states, employers, brands, health systems, and local organizations to create impact for unpaid caregivers and their communities, drive ROI in a low-lift high-impact way, and to amplify and support policy and advocacy efforts with data and stories generated through these initiatives. ARCHANGELS is part of the Rebel Health family, an organization that is working to expand our definition of health to include life — because when life goes wrong health goes wrong. Other Rebel Health initiatives include Engage with Grace and the ‘Who Cares?’ podcast.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

[1] Mental Health Among Parents of Children Aged <18 Years and Unpaid Caregivers of Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic – United States, December 2020 and February–March 2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2021;70: 879-887. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7024a3.htm?s_cid=mm7024a3_w

Maureen Lyons The Joint Commission 630-792-5171 press@jointcommission.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.