First American Bank Invests in the Miami Community with New Branch Location





Conveniently Located Near Key Landmarks, New Branch Enhances Services for Hialeah Customers

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank is moving their Hialeah branch from 611 W 49th Street Hialeah, FL to a newly designed location at 1437 W 49th Street. “The new branch provides space to accommodate our growing team and better support our customers with the personal attention and comprehensive financial services they deserve,” said Guillermo Diaz-Rousselot, First American Bank’s Miami market President.

After 40-plus years in Hialeah, the Bank purchased this new location—just a few blocks away—cementing their presence in the Miami community. The branch will open on Monday, October 21, 2024, with Ismael Manuel Gil as Vice President and Market Manager.

“The great part about this move,” shared Gil, “is that we will be more centrally located, and closer to the Westland Mall, Miami Dade College, and the Palmetto expressway, making it more convenient for current customers and further increasing our appeal to new ones.”

As a leading financial institution with more than $7 billion in assets, First American Bank is committed to helping customers move confidently forward by providing personalized assistance and supporting community development. “This new location allows us to enhance our clients’ banking experience, including providing tailored solutions, business referrals, and account-opening services for foreign nationals,” Gil added.

The network of Florida branches is led by Rodolfo Lleonart, Executive Vice President, and supported by various teams of specialists, including Brian Hagan, Florida Market President for Commercial Lending; John Olsen, Executive Vice President for Commercial Real Estate; Karina Valido, Vice President and Private Client Advisor for Wealth Management; and Joel De Jesus, SBA Assistant Program Manager for SBA loans.

“We are proud to continue providing banking services and solutions to the Hialeah community that we so appreciate,” said Lleonart. “We look forward to seeing our valued customers and guests visit our new branch location.”

Contact Hialeah Market Manager Ismael Manuel Gil at (786) 457-3937 or igil@firstambank.com .

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a full-service bank with $7 billion in assets and 60 branches and offices serving Miami, Tampa, Chicago, and Milwaukee. They are committed to creating solutions, providing exceptional customer service, and providing unmatched expertise in commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.

First American Bank is a Member FDIC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d32320bf-26ed-4df7-8535-92ab3686c3c5

A rendering of First American Bank's newly remodeled branch in Hialeah, Florida We look forward to welcoming you to our new branch!

