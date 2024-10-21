Term Loan Market to Reach $991.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.2% CAGR – Fueling Business Financing

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Term Loan Market by Type (Short-term Loans, Intermediate-term Loans and Long-term Loans), by Interest Rate (Fixed Interest Rate and Floating Interest Rate), and Provider (Banks, Financial Institutions, Credit Unions and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the term loan market was valued at $576.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $991.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growing demand for short-term loans, which are easier to obtain as they do not require collateral, leads to considerable growth in the term loan market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of fintech companies and online loan providers, which have made obtaining personal loans more accessible, is expected to drive the term loan market growth in the upcoming years.

Drivers
• Rise in use of advanced technologies in the loan process
• Rise in requirement for money to fund lifestyles
• Increase in migration to smart urban cities

Opportunities
• Rise in demand for short-term loans
• Emergence of fintech companies and online loan providers

Restraints
• Credit history scrutiny
• Economic uncertainty

Segment Highlights

Based on type, the short-term loans segment in the term loans market is gaining traction. The growing demand for short-term loans, which are easier to obtain as they do not require collateral, is driving the term loan market. This segment is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period, as short-term loans provide borrowers with the flexibility to manage their cash flow and finance urgent assets such as accounts receivable and inventories.By interest rate, the fixed interest rate segment had the largest market share in 2023. Fixed interest rate term loans offer borrowers stability and predictability, as the interest rate remains constant throughout the loan tenure. This provides borrowers with the ability to better plan and manage their finances, as they have a fixed repayment schedule. In times of economic uncertainty or when market interest rates are expected to rise, fixed interest rate term loans can be advantageous for borrowers, as they are protected from potential increases in interest rates. This can lead to significant savings in interest payments over the life of the loan.On the basis of provider, the banks segment held the largest share in the term loans market in 2023, owing to growing demand for long-term financing, particularly for infrastructure projects and home loans. This supply-demand gap in lending, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is a significant factor driving the growth of the term loan market. The development of financial markets to support financial deepening and improved market efficiency and liquidity has led to a need for more diversified financing modalities beyond conventional bank lending. The term loan market provides an alternative financing option for businesses, contributing to its growth.Regional OutlookIn North America, the increase in adoption of advanced technologies in the loan process, such as AI and software, which streamline loan operations and enhance the overall customer experience is driving the term loan market growth. In addition, the rise in demand for money to support their daily needs and the growing migration to smart urban cities are contributing to the growth of the market. However, the rise in demand for long-term financing, particularly for infrastructure projects and home loans, which are not adequately met by short-term bank lending is boosting term loan adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. The region's financial sectors are dominated by short-term bank lending, limiting their capacity to finance long-term investments. This has led to a supply-demand gap in lending, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are crucial for national economic development.PlayersBajaj FinservTata Capital LimitedSwoop Finance LtdFunding Circle LimitedSocial Finance, Inc.Compare The Market LimitedUS Fund SourceLoans CanadaSunshine LoansChoose Wisely LimitedThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global term loan market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Recent Developments

In January 2022, Wells Fargo announced plans to offer a short-term credit product that provides amounts up to $500 and can be repayable in three equal monthly installments.

In April 2021, PayPal formed a partnership with FlexiLoans to provide freelancers, women entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, and MSME's with collateral-free business term loans. PayPal with FlexiLoans aims to offer MSMEs working capital for business expansion, purchasing stock, inventory, and other business-related expenditures.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the term loan market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the term loan market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing term loan market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the term loan market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing term loan market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global term loan market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and term loan market growth strategies.Term Loan Market Report HighlightsBy TypeShort-term LoansIntermediate-term LoansLong-term LoansBy Interest RateFixed Interest RateFloating Interest RateBy ProviderBanksFinancial InstitutionsCredit UnionsOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Rest of LAMEA)Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/46NNg6v Key Market PlayersSunshine Loans, Funding Circle Limited, Bajaj Finserv, Rupee Station Pvt. Ltd., Tata Capital Limited, Cashpal Super Fast Same Day Loans, Swoop Finance Ltd, BankBazaar.com, US Fund Source, Compare The Market Limited, Loans Canada, Choose Wisely Limited, Social Finance, Inc.➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Aviation Insurance MarketEquity Management Software MarketSelf-Driving Car Insurance MarketWellness And Activity-Based Health Insurance MarketCrime Insurance MarketInsurance Claims Services MarketTrade Loans Services MarketATM Software MarketE-commerce Payments Market

