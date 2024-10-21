Home Water Filtration Unit Market 2024 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

Home Water Filtration Unit Market By product type, the water softeners segment is estimated to reach $1,458.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

The home water filtration unit market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home water filtration unit market garnered $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Drivers An increase in concerns toward health and well-being among the global populationSurge in consumer awareness regarding water safety and quality as a result of the global spread of waterborne diseasesOpportunities Developing nations like India and China in the Asia Pacific region as well as underdeveloped regions of Africa are making significant investments in water purification infrastructure due to a lack of drinking waterRestraints Rise in popularity of alternative technologiesDue to a decline in product demand and problems with component supply, manufacturing companies faced several challenges.Additionally, numerous nations had to deal with lockdowns restrictions when businesses were not allowed to operate, which negatively impacted the market for home water filtration units and decreased the production of water filters.However, the home water filtration unit market has already recovered and the demand for home water filtration unit is likely to increase in the post-pandemic.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global home water filtration unit market based on product type, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the ultraviolet purification systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global home water filtration unit market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the sediment filters segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the direct sales segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global home water filtration unit market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the indirect sales segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global home water filtration unit market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global home water filtration unit market analyzed in the research includeSUEZ Water Technologies & SolutionsTata Chemicals LimitedAmway CorporationA. O. Smith CorporationEureka Forbes LimitedHalo Source Inc.KENT RO Systems Ltd.LG ElectronicsPanasonic CorporationBrita GmbHThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global home water filtration unit market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

