Know before you go for a safe and successful deer hunting season (published October 21, 2024)

As 400,000 hunters prepare for firearms deer hunting seasons, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters about some ways to be safe and successful.

“Know before you go so you can focus on having a great season,” said Barb Keller, Minnesota DNR big game program leader. “It’s easy to use our website to find out what you need to know.”

The Minnesota DNR’s online DPA lookup tool provides a comprehensive step-by-step list of information hunters need to consider before heading to deer camp. Hunters can walk through the steps to consider, including knowing the hunting regulations, planning for deer processing, getting their deer sampled for chronic wasting disease, being safe and making the most out of their hunt. To use the online tool, all hunters need to know is the deer permit area number or DPA numbers where they intend to hunt, which they can find on the interactive deer map.

In Minnesota, archery deer season began Sept. 14 and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Firearms “A” deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 9, with various closing dates depending on a hunter’s DPA. Muzzleloader begins Saturday, Nov. 30, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 15.