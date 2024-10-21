Micah Raskin, Manager of The Raskins, Announces Release of the Band's Highly-Anticipated 2nd Album "Alphabet City"

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIRAL Records and Micah Raskin , manager of The Raskins, consisting of identical twins Logan Raskin and Roger Raskin, announces the world premiere video single release of “The Breakup Song,” first made famous by the late great Greg Kihn of The Greg Kihn Band.This is the first single released from The Raskins' long-awaited 2nd album, “Alphabet City.”The Raskins have stated, “In memory of the late great Greg Kihn, we are super proud to dedicate and announce the release of this great song. His songwriting has been a huge influence on us. Our deepest condolences go out to Greg's family, friends, and band. We hope fans worldwide enjoy and appreciate our version of “The Breakup Song.”“Alphabet City” is the latest work from The Raskins that thousands of loyal fans have been waiting for. The album consists of 14 new tracks that will take fans on a musical journey and help them understand their musical roots, growing up in New York City and traveling the world.The Raskins manager and brother, Micah Raskin, who is heading the project, is President and CEO of MIRAL Records, President and owner of List Service Direct Inc., and President and founder of ERES Software. Micah is also a professional poker player, former #9 in the world, with career Poker earnings exceeding $20 million, over 25 percent of which he has donated to charity.Micah Raskin also enjoys a successful business career in marketing and has many excellent intellectual properties. He is a very successful entrepreneur and business owner. Micah continues to establish numerous successful companies to this day. Micah Raskin is super excited about his new endeavor as manager of this fantastic rock band, The Raskins. The future looks pretty bright for the Raskin Brothers.To watch the video & for all the latest, go to www.TheRaskins.com

