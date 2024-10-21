United Safety & Survivability Corporation and HAAS Alert Improve Safety in the Pupil Transportation Sector

Chicago, IL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially deployed V2X safety network powered by its Safety Cloud® digital alerting platform, is pleased to announce that United Safety & Survivability Corporation has become the exclusive Safety Cloud distributor in the pupil transportation sector.

With more than 45 million stop arm violations each year and distracted driving continuing to be a concern on roadways, getting on and off the school bus is the most dangerous part of any child’s day. But the new partnership between HAAS Alert and United Safety & Survivability Corporation ensures more drivers will be alerted to upcoming stopped school buses and will slow down and stop.

“United Safety & Survivability Corporation’s biggest priority is to improve pupil safety and ensure safe passage to and from school,” says Ken Hedgecock, National Sales Manager at United Safety & Survivability Corporation. “Equipping more school buses with Safety Cloud digital alerting will help us achieve that goal.”

When a Safety Cloud-equipped bus is stopped to pick up or drop off students, it will send an alert to drivers in its vicinity. The motoring public receives these alerts through leading navigation apps like Waze and through the in-dash infotainment centers of compatible vehicles. Drivers will receive these messages up to 30 seconds before reaching the stopped bus.

“Our mission at HAAS Alert is to build the most connected transportation network possible to keep all roadway users safe,” says Cory Hohs, CEO at HAAS Alert. “We’re thrilled that United Safety & Survivability Corporation is helping us break into the pupil transportation sector so we can make it safer for kids to cross the street every day.”

Studies show that the odds of a collision are up to 90 percent lower when drivers receive advanced alerts. With United Safety & Survivability Corporation on board as a crucial member of the Safety Cloud network, drivers will now be able to make smarter decisions as they approach school buses.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

Our company began in a garage with just a few products and a dream to innovate better, safer transit solutions. Since then, we’ve grown in both size and scope; introducing several new products and applications across a wide range of industries. Even as we continue to grow, our mission stays the same. We’re uniting passions, ideas, people, and solutions to protect and save lives through constant innovation. We are committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions our customers can trust to protect life and property. Our vision is to build the next generation of safety and survivability technologies.

