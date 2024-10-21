Treat yourself and the family to pizza this Halloween and raise money for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Toronto, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Halloween, Pizza Nova partners with CHIN Radio/TV International to support The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. For the second consecutive year, $1 from each phone, web, and app order (excluding walk-in orders) placed on October 31 will support breast cancer research and care at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

"We could not be happier to support The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation," says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. "This partnership with CHIN, which marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and our busiest day of the year, is a modest way of showing how this fight is important to both companies. We must all do our part to help fund the search for a cure for this disease that affects many."

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation has been instrumental in helping The Princess Margaret grow into Canada’s largest integrated cancer research, teaching, and treatment centre and one of the top five globally. The Cancer Centre’s doctors, scientists and researchers are dedicated to tackling some of the country's most challenging and complex cancer cases.

"We are grateful to Pizza Nova and CHIN RADIO TV/International for sharing in the Foundation’s passion for a world free from the fear of cancer," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "Each donation makes a difference, helping to accelerate the pace of research and innovation."

Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Canada. As cases are projected to double in the next two decades, supporting research and education is more critical than ever.

"As we join Pizza Nova joins in this initiative for the second year, we look forward to another successful fundraiser," says Lenny Lombardi, President and CEO of CHIN Radio/TV International. "Thank you to the Pizza Nova community for supporting this cause on Halloween and making a difference for the future of cancer research in Canada."

CHIN Radio has partnered with several Ontario community sponsors from October 1 to November 30 to raise funds for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Pizza Nova customers can support this initiative on Halloween by placing an order by phone, on the Pizza Nova App, or online at www.pizzanova.com.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and meatballs. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com .

About CHIN RADIO/Tv

Founded in 1966, CHIN RADIO owns and operates four ethnic radio stations: AM 1540, FM100.7, FM91.9 in Toronto, and FM 97.9 in Ottawa. CHIN RADIO, Canada's largest multicultural broadcaster, provides programming in over 50 languages and reaches over 100 ethnic communities. In addition to radio, CHIN produces 12.5 hours of weekly multicultural programming broadcast on Rogers/ Citytv/Omni.



About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

