WTW Launches Structured Auto Buffer London Excess Facility to transform fleet risk management

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, announced the launch of its new Structured Auto Buffer London Excess (StABLE) facility, providing an innovative risk financing solution through ‘Swing Plan’ structures. This new offering is an innovative dedicated structured Auto Liability solution in the marketplace that supports organizations with managing fleet risks while rewarding them for comprehensive risk management practices and favorable loss performance.

The WTW StABLE facility enables clients to share in both the risk and reward of their fleet operations. If losses remain below a predetermined threshold, clients may receive some returned premium, with an option to commute the policy for additional returns. If losses exceed the threshold, additional premiums are capped, ensuring a balanced risk-sharing approach. The facility also offers tailored terms and conditions, including adjustments to premium structures that support cash flow, and options for policy reinstatement if limits are exhausted. Despite significant investment in fleet safety and telematic solutions, many insureds are not seeing the returns from carriers in the form of traditional limit deployment and associated reduced premiums. This new product offers customized insulation from broader portfolio pricing. With a multi-year structure, StABLE provides clients with greater budget transparency and clearly defined limits on potential losses.

James Sallada, Head of Casualty North America at WTW, commented, "Our StABLE (Structured Auto Buffer London Excess) Facility is an innovative risk sharing solution that addresses concerns around restricted and/or increasingly expensive capacity. The facility is yet another example of WTW’s client-focused broking specialization, and it enables our team to quickly offer the broadest available terms and conditions, which can be tailored to meet specific balance sheet priorities for clients."

This innovative solution provides clients with a flexible and transparent approach to managing casualty risk. The facility is primarily targeted for owners, lessors, and brokers of large or heavy fleets of any vehicle type, including trucks, buses, and concrete mixers. Clients benefiting from this solution operate in a variety of sectors, such as delivery, construction, waste management, and public transport.

Jon Drummond, Transportation and Logistics Industry Leader and Head of Broking, CRB North America, WTW, added, "As the complexity of casualty risk continues to evolve, our approach to structuring capital needs to evolve as well. This unique solution extends leverage to clients and allows them to optimize their capital spend to better control total cost of risk in an inflationary environment, particularly with respect to premium spend and loss costs."

