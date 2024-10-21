StepBet Partners with Bestselling Author Alison Espach for First-Ever BookWalk

The event is designed to encourage participants to meet their personal wellness goals while connecting with other readers of the New York Times bestselling novel, The Wedding People.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepBet , a gamified fitness app that motivates users to achieve their wellness goals through personalized walking challenges, announced a partnership with New York Times bestselling author Alison Espach. Together, they are launching StepBet’s first BookWalk, a five-week walking book club, featuring Espach's latest bestseller, The Wedding People, starting on October 28th.

The BookWalk will allow participants to join a StepBet game specifically designed around The Wedding People, in which users will engage in a community-driven walking challenge and participate in book discussions within the StepBet app. This initiative brings together fitness enthusiasts and book lovers, motivating them to stay active while engaging with literature.

As more individuals lean into the physical and mental health benefits of walking, they are turning to apps like StepBet to track movement and motivate them to walk on a daily basis. StepBet’s BookWalk offers people new ways to achieve their walking goals, have fun, and connect with like minded individuals with a shared appreciation for reading.

"This partnership with New York Times bestselling author Alison Espach for StepBet’s first-ever BookWalk blends our users’ love of walking with the joy of reading," said Karetha Strand, CEO of Appex Group Inc, StepBet's parent company. "It’s an important part of our commitment to continue enhancing the StepBet community experience."

Alison Espach, the author of The Wedding People, added, "The idea of combining movement with reading feels like the perfect way to connect with my readers. The Wedding People is a story about connection, and I can’t wait to see how our readers come together while on this walk."

StepBet integrates with popular fitness trackers like Apple Health and Fitbit to allow users to easily participate. The Wedding People has also been featured on the Today Show's “Read with Jenna” list.

About StepBet

StepBet is a gamified fitness app that helps players achieve their fitness goals. Through personalized goals and group competitions, StepBet fosters a motivating and social environment for users to achieve their wellness objectives. Easy integration with popular trackers like Apple Health and Fitbit facilitates participation, making StepBet ideal for individuals seeking a new approach to fitness.

