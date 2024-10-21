Questex Hospitality Expands Team to Fuel Accelerated Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Hospitality Group today announces the addition of two key professionals to its team, reinforcing its commitment to accelerated growth in the industry.

Cathy LaClair joins as Senior Business Development Manager, where she will oversee sales for The Hospitality Show and Hotel Management across the Southwest and West Coast regions. Additionally, LaClair will play a pivotal role in expanding World Tea Expo. With over 13 years of experience in business development, LaClair previously worked at Informa, where she successfully led initiatives that drove substantial revenue growth for the Natural Products Expo and enhanced business development in the ingredients and consumer packaged goods sectors.

Allen Rolleri steps in as Show Director for Hotec Design, where he will spearhead the design category for Hotel Management and The Hospitality Show. His leadership will focus on driving sales and positioning Hotec Design as the premier event for hospitality design professionals. Rolleri is a 25-year veteran in the hospitality B2B media space. A leader in business development, branding, client relations, product development, and team-building, Rolleri is a connecter of people, specializing in establishing, growing, and nurturing relationships from all levels of industry.

“Cathy and Allen bring exceptional expertise to our team, and their proven track records will be instrumental as we continue to grow our events,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President & Market Leader at Questex. “Cathy’s extensive experience in business development and industry events will enhance our offerings in both the hospitality and tea sectors. Meanwhile, Allen’s design expertise will elevate Hotec Design and strengthen our leadership in the hospitality and design arena.”

With these strategic hires, Questex Hospitality is poised to continue its rapid expansion and innovate within the industry.

LaClair can be reached at claclair@questex.com and Rolleri can be reached at arolleri@questex.com.

