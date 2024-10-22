Gahl Sasson Releases New Comprehensive Astrology Guide and Workbook for 2025

Shedding Shadows: The Astrology of 2025 is Available Now Astrologer Gahl E. Sasson

Understand How The Upcoming Year of Transformation, Shedding and New Beginnings Will Affect You – Shedding Shadows: The Astrology of 2025 is Available Now

Astrology is the confluence of fate and free will. We are not mere pawns to destiny. Instead, we co-create our futures, and astrology is the technical support the universe has so kindly provided.” — Gahl E. Sasson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned astrologer, teacher and Kabbalist Gahl E. Sasson announced the release of his latest book, Shedding Shadows: The Astrology of 2025 – A Complete Planner Workbook and Guide to Astrological Predictions, Moon Phase and Magic Calendar, Kabbalah, Numerology, and Horoscope Insight.

Sasson offers a deep dive into the celestial energies, important dates, and cosmic themes that will shape 2025 in this practical and thorough guide through a year emphasizing transformation, shedding, and rebirth. With a unique blend of astrology, Kabbalah, numerology, and the lunar calendar, readers will gain invaluable insights into the major trends, retrogrades, eclipses, and personal forecasts that will influence their lives.

Key features of Shedding Shadows include:

- Personalized guidance for every zodiac sign: Discover month-by-month predictions for love, wealth, health, and career. Specific things to watch out for and build off of are detailed each month.

- In-depth analysis of retrogrades, eclipses, and moon phases: Learn how to harness these powerful celestial events to your advantage.

- A comprehensive planner workbook: Use this tool to plan your year ahead, set goals, and track your progress.

- A captivating blend of astrology, Kabbalah, numerology, and history: More than a horoscope, Sasson contextualizes current celestial events within a greater framework, sharing stories and insights from mystical traditions, mythology and philosophy.

“Astrology is not a fortune-telling tool; rather, it is the confluence of fate and free will. Having analyzed thousands of astrological charts over the past three decades, I am convinced that we are not mere pawns to destiny. Instead, we co-create our futures, and astrology is the technical support the universe so kindly provided,” says Gahl Sasson.

The first part of Shedding Shadows: the Astrology of 2025 features a list of significant dates for each month as well as a directory of major retrogrades and eclipses. This section is designed to help you plan the year ahead, identifying auspicious dates for business ventures, romantic adventures, or starting a new health regimen. The second section presents the major trends and cosmic patterns of 2025, including dates to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions, a lunar calendar that can help you manifest your dreams, information on the numerology and color of 2025, as well as major transits and how they manifest for each sign. The third section offers a month-to-month overview for each zodiac sign.

About Gahl E. Sasson

Gahl Sasson is an established author and has been teaching workshops on Storytelling, Kabbalah, Astrology, and Mysticism around the globe for over 20 years. His first book, A Wish Can Change Your Life, has been translated into over eight languages and is endorsed by HH the 14th Dalai Lama. His second work, Cosmic Navigator, is the essential reference guide to understanding your astrological makeup. Since 2018 Gahl has been publishing a yearly bestselling book on the astrology of the upcoming year.

He is a contributor to the Huffington Post, Yoga Journal, and Astrology.com, and has been named “Los Angeles’ Best Astrologer” by W Magazine. He is a guest lecturer at USC, Tel Aviv University, and teaches at Esalen, Omega Institute, University of Judaism, and the Open Center in NYC. He has appeared on CNN, ABC News, KTLA-TV Los Angeles to name a few. His academic paper, Symbolic Meaning of Names in the Bible was published by the Journal of Storytelling, Self, & Society. He currently resides in Los Angeles but gives seminars and workshops regularly in over 13 countries. Gahl’s website www.CosmicNavigator.com and podcast: Cosmic Navigator Astrology Show. His Instagram: Cosmic_Navigator

Where to Buy:

Shedding Shadows is now available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DG7KKQ8B

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Gahl_Eden_Sasson_Shedding_Shadows?id=8SElEQAAQBAJ&hl=en_US

