10 Best Neighborhoods in Los Angeles with Richard Evanns at Bigtown Homes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Evanns, an experienced investor, lawyer, Realtor at Keller Williams Larchmont and owner of Bigtown Homes*, is excited to announce the curated list of the Top 10 Best Neighborhoods in Los Angeles, based on his local expertise.. These selections are based on a comprehensive analysis of real estate trends, community features, and lifestyle benefits. As the demand for quality living spaces grows, Bigtown Homes remains committed to helping clients find homes that meet their needs in the city's most desirable areas.According to Richard Evanns, “LA’s got something for everyone. Whether your young and cool, or formerly young and cool but not so much anymore - whether you're an artist or a banker, a lawyer or a drummer, or maybe a combination of these things– LA’s got a great house and a great neighborhood perfect for you and yours- and we will help you find it.”The top 10 neighborhoods, selected for their real estate opportunities/affordability, community charm, and proximity to both urban amenities and suburban/nature, include:1. La Crescenta/Montrose – A charming neighborhood in the northernmost part of Glendale, La Crescenta/Montrose offering quiet suburban living, yet still with quaint shops and a lively downtown area, this is perfect for families with children seeking top-rated schools, as well as easy access to nature, with Angeles Crest mountains and other hiking trails in the hills being close by. Median Home Price $1.4 million.2. Altadena – Known for its large and sweeping properties with views, Altadena combines natural beauty with easy access to nature/hiking trails, as well as access to amenities. Because it is still affordable, Altadena is, unsurprisingly, one of the hottest and most sought after neighborhoods in LA County. Median Home Price $1.4 million.3. Glendale – Combining big city amenities with small town charm, Glendale balances urban living with suburban lifestyle, offering shopping centers, parks, and convenient access to Los Angeles. Median Home Price $1.1 million.4. Atwater Village – A very family friendly neighborhood which combines both suburban life and urban life. With its nearby hip restaurants and shops, its proximity to downtown/Los Feliz/Hollywood, and its reasonably priced homes, it is a great place for a family to buy. Median Home Price, $1.4million.5. Los Feliz – Rich in historic architecture and adjacent to Griffith Park and steeped in nature, Los Feliz is and always has been a top neighborhood for buyers to purchase their “forever home”-- usually second or third time homebuyers who cash in their built up equity to get into one of the swankiest neighborhoods NorthEast LA has to offer. Median Home Price, $2.4million.6. Highland Park – Filled with cool stores, bars, restaurants, coffee houses and anything else hip and cool you can think of, Highland Park is highly sought after by artists, creatives and other young professionals looking for a Northeast LA community which is both vibrant, community-minded, with easy access to most of LA including downtown. Median Home Price $1.2 million.7. Echo Park – An increasingly popular hotspot of hipness, Echo Park offers Grand old craftsman houses and victorians with unparalleled architecture, as well as music venues, bars, and restaurants, and access to Echo Park Lake for outdoor activities, and central location near Downtown LA and many other parts of the city. Median Home Price $1.2 million.8. Silver Lake – An established neighborhood that is still “cool”, Silverlake is popular among young professionals to settle in with their families, Silver Lake combines urban amenities, trendy cafes/coffee houses, with nice architecture and scenic views. Median Home Price $1.2 million.9. Eagle Rock – Still very much in the Los Angeles area, and known for its scenic vistas and small-community vibe, Eagle Rock appeals to those seeking peace without sacrificing city accessibility. Median Home Price $1.5 million.10. Pasadena – Famous for its historic homes and landmarks, Pasadena offers larger properties, family-friendly neighborhoods, and an active cultural scene. Median Home Price $1.5 million.We emphasize that the neighborhoods were chosen based on key factors like home affordability, lifestyle fit, and real estate market trends. These areas provide diverse living options, from grand historic homes in Pasadena to the affordable housing in Glendale.“Choosing the right neighborhood is one of the most important decisions a homebuyer can make,” added Evanns. “Our goal is to make this decision easier by providing expert insights into the Los Angeles market, helping our clients find homes that match their lifestyle, their long term goals- and, most importantly, to actually make the deal happen, and get them the best possible outcome for their real estate deal.”About Bigtown HomesBTH was started by Richard Evanns, an experienced investor, attorney and real estate agent, specializing in helping homebuyers and investors navigate the Los Angeles market the way he has done himself for so many years. With a focus on client satisfaction and deep market expertise, Bigtown Homes offers personalized services that cater to families, professionals, and investors alike. Richard Evanns and his team are dedicated to ensuring every client finds their ideal property in the city's most sought-after neighborhoods. An investor at heart, Richard prides himself on his clients getting the most “bang for their buck”, and in advocating for his clients so that they get their offers accepted, and procure the property they want at the best price they can.For more information on Bigtown Homes or to explore homes in Los Angeles' top neighborhoods, visit www.bigtownrealestate.com or contact Richard Evanns at info@bigtownrealestate.com.*: Bigtown Homes is a dba of Realtor Richard Evanns and is not a real estate brokerage. Brokerage services provided by Keller Williams Larchmont DRE# 01870534

