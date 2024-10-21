Janssen Custom Home Builders Breaks Ground on its First Signature Home in Tesoro Club

Tesoro Club Janssen Custom Home Builders Breaks Ground in Tesoro Club Jansen Custom Home Builders home in Tesoro Club

Prominent Treasure Coast luxury community expands its roster of award-winning custom home builders

Janssen is known for creating exquisite residences on Palm Beach Island, in Palm Beach Gardens, and on Jupiter Island and we are thrilled that they are bringing their custom work to Tesoro Club” — Timothy Jones, Managing Partner, Tesoro Club

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janssen Custom Home Builders Breaks Ground on itsFirst Signature Home in Tesoro Club Prominent Treasure Coast luxury community expands its rosterof award-winning custom home buildersJanssen Custom Home Builders, LLC has broken ground on its first signature home in Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast. Janssen Custom Home Builders joins an impressive roster of luxury signature builders at Tesoro Club, including AR Homes - Beachland, Ecclestone Signature Homes and GHO Homes.Janssen’s unique custom home at 219 Bella Strano will feature 3,640 square feet of living space with five bedrooms; a den; four, full baths; three-car garage; open-concept great room; kitchen; family room with high-vaulted ceilings; eight-foot doors; oversized interior trim; 48x48 porcelain floor tile; custom cabinetry with quartz countertops and Thermador appliances, as well as plumbing fixtures by Kohler and Toto – all done in a modern setting with fabulous outdoor living space.Dailey Janssen Architects, which designed the home, has been a high-end residential designer in Palm Beach and surrounding areas for the past three decades. Roger Janssen, principal, has honed a dynamic practice with his team, adapting the one-off custom design approach to a wide array of project typologies.Benno “Chip” Janssen III and Kenneth Schwebel, both managing partners of Janssen Custom Home Builders, along with two of Tesoro Club’s partners, Timothy Jones and Roderick O’Connor, helped break the ground for the new home. They were joined by Beverly Stacey, Sales Operations Manager for Tesoro Club; Mark Durno, Construction Consultant for Tesoro Club; and Bobby Barfield, Tesoro Club Broker.“Janssen is known for creating exquisite residences on Palm Beach Island, in Palm Beach Gardens, and on Jupiter Island and we are thrilled that they are bringing their custom work to Tesoro Club,” said Timothy Jones, Managing Partner, Tesoro Club. “Janssen exemplifies the high standards our buyers demand and the world-class amenities we offer.”Over the past two years, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary newownership team led by Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, each offering in-depth real estate and private club experience. Read more about the team here.Homes in Tesoro Club range from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet and are priced in the high $600s to over $4.5 million. Tesoro Club’s popular Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour Cognizant Classic in February.Builders in Tesoro Club are WCI Communities by Lennar and Toll Brothers, along with signature luxury home builders AR Homes - Beachland, Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Custom Home Builders, LLC.About Tesoro ClubTesoro Club is located 20 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts (five of which are lighted), 11 pickleball courts (five of which are lighted), two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 or call Tesoro Club Realty at 772-345-4050 for more information.# # #

