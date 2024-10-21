2024 Basser Global Prize Awarded to UT Health’s Patrick Sung

PHILADELPHIA – The Basser Center for BRCA at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, the world’s first comprehensive center aimed at advancing research, treatment, and prevention of BRCA-related cancers, has announced Patrick Sung, DPhil, of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) as the recipient of the 2024 Basser Global Prize.

Each year, the Basser Global Prize recognizes a leading scientist who has advanced BRCA1 and BRCA2-related research. Individuals with mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are at an increased risk of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.

The normal function of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes involves repairing damage to DNA. But when these genes are mutated, DNA damage builds up within cells, greatly increasing the risk of cancer. Sung’s research focuses on a specific genome repair pathway known as homology-directed repair (HDR). His foundational discoveries toward understanding the mechanisms of DNA damage repair have painted a detailed picture of how BRCA genes work at a molecular level, revealing potential new targets for cancer therapy.

“It is our privilege to recognize Dr. Sung for his achievements and to support his future BRCA research,” said Susan M. Domchek, MD, executive director of the Basser Center for BRCA. “This type of basic science research is crucial to understanding how we—together, as a community of researchers and clinicians—can advance the care of individuals living with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.”

Sung is director of the Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute at UT Health San Antonio, associate dean for research, and professor of biochemistry and structural biology at the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. He received his BSc in biochemistry from the University of Liverpool, his DPhil in biochemistry from the University of Oxford, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Rochester. He also holds the Robert A. Welch Distinguished Chair in Chemistry, is the recipient of an Outstanding Investigator Award from the National Cancer Institute and is a Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) Established Investigator.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Basser Center,” Sung said. “This recognition reflects the power of collaboration and innovation. It inspires us to continue our mission in advancing cancer care and better outcomes for patients living with cancers caused by BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.”

Sung will give the keynote address at the 13th annual Basser Center Scientific Symposium, taking place April 22-23, 2025.

The Basser Global Prize provides $100,000 in unrestricted support of the winner's BRCA1 and BRCA2-related research efforts, a Basser sculpture, and a $10,000 personal prize, which will be awarded at the symposium.

The Basser Center was established in 2012 by University of Pennsylvania alumni Mindy and Jon Gray in memory of Mindy Gray’s sister Faith Basser, who died of ovarian cancer at age 44. Mindy’s sister Shari and her husband, Len Potter, established and endowed the Basser Global Prize.