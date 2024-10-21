Global DevOps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

DevOps Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The devops market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The DevOps market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $10.56 billion in 2023 to $12.8 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to a rising demand for scalability, growing industry recognition and best practices, the maturation of DevOps tools and ecosystems, and an increased need for continuous integration and deployment.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global DevOps Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The DevOps market is anticipated to experience rapid growth over the next few years. It is projected to reach $29.79 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on enhancing developer experience, the maturity of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), improved collaboration among DevOps teams, the adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, and a greater emphasis on observability.

Growth Driver Of The DevOps Market

The rising necessity to connect IT and operations teams is driving the growth of the DevOps market. The swift expansion of teams across various locations, the shift toward virtual offices, and the use of off-site contractors have widened the gap between IT and operational teams, impacting business operations and productivity. Companies in the software development sector are increasingly prioritizing the acquisition of innovative DevOps tools and services to automate specific management functions and streamline software deployment processes.

Which Market Players Are Steering the DevOps Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, SAP SE, Atlassian Corporation Plc, GitLab Inc., Red Hat Inc., Chef Software Inc., Puppet Labs Inc., CloudBees Inc., Electric Cloud Inc., XebiaLabs Inc., CollabNet VersionOne Inc., CA Technologies, Clarive Software S. L., Docker Inc., SaltStack Inc., Spirent Communications plc, Twistlock Ltd., Sysdig Inc., New Relic Inc., PagerDuty Inc., Datadog Inc., Sumo Logic Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in DevOps Market

Key companies in the DevOps market are developing innovative solutions to boost their profitability. These innovative solutions encompass advanced methodologies and technologies designed to streamline and improve software development and IT operations. They promote collaboration, automation, and efficiency across the software development lifecycle.

How Is The Global DevOps Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Information Technology & Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The DevOps Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

DevOps Market Definition

DevOps refers to the tools utilized for integrating software developers (dev) and operations (ops) teams. These tools leverage a software engineering approach that merges the activities of development and operations teams by promoting collaboration and shared responsibility. Additionally, DevOps facilitates faster delivery by enabling software developers and operations teams to focus on automation, collaboration, quick feedback, and continuous improvement.

